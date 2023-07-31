Arjuna Natural's Turmeric-Frankincense Botanical Blend Relieves Menstrual Pain in Clinical Study

Botanical formula: - Rhuleave-K ® emerges as a natural solution for menstrual cramp relief

KERALA, India, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A novel botanical formula powered by turmeric (Curcuma longa L), and frankincense (Boswellia serrata) has demonstrated abilities to alleviate menstrual cramps in a new clinical study. Rhuleave-K®, a breakthrough blend composed by the renowned nutraceutical company Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd., is poised to offer a natural holistic solution to manage menstrual discomfort, allowing women to enjoy their daily activities without interruption.

Primary dysmenorrhea is characterized by intense, and sometimes excruciating cramping that grips the lower abdomen and pelvic zone. It emerges right before and during the first couple of days of menstruation and lasts for about 48-72 hours. It can be accompanied by additional symptoms such as sweating, headache, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The burden of menstrual pain is the single most prevalent gynecological complaint that affects over half of women in their reproductive age regardless of age or socioeconomic status. For many the pain is so debilitating that it disrupts their daily routine leading to diminished work productivity, missed days at work or study, reduced sleep quality with knock-on effects on the overall quality of life for at least several days each month.

The randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study led by Dr. Divya Agarwal was published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine in June 2023. The study which was conducted at the Smt. Meva Chaudhary Hospital in Jhansi involved healthy women suffering from primary dysmenorrhea: - painful menstruation unrelated to any uterine pathology. Only women reporting moderate to severe menstrual cramping were qualified to participate.

In a one-day, single-dose study, the cohort of women was randomly split into two groups. One group was allocated 1000 mg Rhuleave-K® in two soft gels, while the other received a placebo. The participants were administered their assigned treatments only when the menstrual pain reached a severity of 5 or greater on a 0–10 numerical rating scale (NRS).

After dosing, the participants were evaluated every 30 minutes for six hours to track changes in pain intensity and pain relief. Results indicated a promising role of the turmeric–Boswellia formulation in reducing pain intensity. The mean total pain relief of the treatment group was found to be 12.6 times better than the placebo group with a statistically significant difference at every 30-minute time point. Moreover, the overall difference in pain intensity following six hours of observation was 20 times better than the placebo group.

Rhuleave-K® is a pioneering formula meticulously crafted by Arjuna Natural, as a botanical solution for providing pain relief. In this groundbreaking botanical blend, turmeric and Boswellia extracts are brought together in an oil base and manufactured using proprietary SPEEDTECH® technology to elicit fast action.

This unique blend has already showcased potent analgesic activity in numerous clinical trials, specifically targeting musculoskeletal pain.

"The excellent results we witnessed in the previous studies on musculoskeletal pain inspired us to see if we can extend Rhuleave-K's benefits to other common forms of pain," reports Benny Antony, PhD, Joint Managing Director for Arjuna Natural. "Menstrual pain is a relentless burden for countless women globally. Many depend on over-the-counter NSAIDs to get pain relief. Yet more and more women are turning to natural therapies as they seek a comprehensive and enduring solution for menstrual pain relief. Rhuleave-K ® has the potential to offer an easy and rapid natural solution to this common issue, our company is dedicated to empowering women to take control of their well-being through natural solutions."

"Additional clinical trials are in the pipeline to further explore Rhuleave-K®'s potential role in providing fast action menstrual pain relief and synergistic all-round support" concludes Antony.

