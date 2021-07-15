Arjuna Solutions Adds Nonprofit Industry Executive Colin Stewart as EVP

Colin Stewart will join Arjuna Solutions as Executive Vice President for Strategic Partnerships and Philanthropy. Tweet this

"Colin brings a wealth of experience in data-driven fundraising and strategic partnership development roles to Arjuna. We are delighted to have him join our organization to scale our mission of optimizing fundraising and advancing the missions of nonprofit organizations through our artificial intelligence modeling services," said Adam Treiser, CEO of Arjuna Solutions.

"I have invested over a decade helping nonprofits adopt new technologies to inspire their audiences and secure the resources needed to achieve their vital missions," said Stewart. "Joining Arjuna was a natural next step for me, as I have seen their A.I. services deliver spectacular results in the industry firsthand. I simply believe that every nonprofit should be leveraging Arjuna's A.I. services to raise more money and deliver greater impact."

Stewart has served many of the largest and most respected nonprofit organizations in the sector during his career, raising over a billion dollars and helping to reach new audiences while serving organizations such as American Cancer Society, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Harvard University, the NAACP, ALSAC/St. Jude's Children's Hospital and United Way Worldwide, among others.

"I am thrilled that an industry executive of Colin's caliber has elected to join Arjuna's leadership team," said Arjuna Solutions President Michael Gorriarán. "He has a stellar track record of scaling services that enable nonprofits to achieve their goals, and his addition to our team reflects our sustained commitment to building the best team in the industry."

About Arjuna Solutions

Arjuna Solutions is an artificial intelligence (A.I.) software development and solutions services company with numerous industry-leading innovations and capabilities. The company specializes in applying Behavioral Economics Modeling through its patented algorithms to address fundraising challenges in the nonprofit sector.

