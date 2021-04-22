Ark Applications Announces Strategic Exit from Script, LLC

TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ark Applications LLC is pleased to announce that they have successfully exited their growth equity investment in Script, LLC, an educational technology company located in Tampa, FL, to EMS LINQ Inc. of Wilmington, NC.

Ark Applications Logo Script Logo

Script continues to deliver the industry's most innovative approach to school workflow automation and digital forms enabling administrators and technology directors with solutions they need. Their platform has helped schools navigate the pandemic with a product to effectively register students, build configurable workflows that drive efficiency, and easily collect parent signatures to standardize processes that save districts time and money.

The company was founded in 2016 in Tampa, FL by Aaron White and Patrick Cahill with the goal of improving education through innovation by partnering with education leaders and IT professionals.

Ark Application LLC's CEO & Managing Partner Daniel D. Greco II described why the acquisition of Script by LINQ helps to create greater innovation in the K-12 industry tech space. "Script's mission has always been to continually improve K-12 education through technology by automating processes to empower educators to continue delivering high quality educational services to students." The future of the K-12 market will be reliant on delivering data more effectively by leveraging innovative technologies that drive greater efficiency. Greco noted, "The overall future success of the educational technology industry is going to continue to rely on competitiveness, innovation, skills and productivity and we are truly excited for the next step in Script's evolution as part of EMS LINQ Inc."

Aaron White, the Company's CEO and Co-Founder, remarked, "Our partnership with Ark Applications has truly prepared Script to reach new levels and extend our mission of helping school districts become more efficient. The strong bonds that have been forged between Script and the Ark Applications team will last a lifetime and truly surpass a transactional relationship. We are truly grateful to have had the opportunity to work together daily and are extremely proud of the work that we have done to positively impact the K-12 market."

The announcement comes on the heels of Script LLC's numerous recent accolades throughout the industry for their rapid expansion of their digital form and workflow automation platform. Specific details about the acquisition were not publicly disclosed at the time of this press release.

About Ark Applications, LLC

Ark Applications, LLC is a private equity and consulting firm located in the Tampa Bay area. Founded in 2015, the company focuses on helping startups realize their full potential through capital investment and mentorship. The core belief in creating lasting partnerships with others and working together for the greater good of all parties is what sets the business apart. To learn more about Ark Applications, LLC, visit www.arkapps.com.

About Script :

Script is an education technology company that believes in providing the best value for school administrators, teachers, and parents. We love to help our schools in streamlining their field trips, parent purchases and more! We believe in empowering schools with the latest technology to help teachers teach more and manage less. To learn more about Script, visit www.scriptapp.com

About LINQ

LINQ is the only company to deliver a full suite of integrated solutions to help the K-12 community improve operational efficiency, optimize financial performance, maintain state regulations, and increase participation in nutritional programs. LINQ offers solutions for finance, human resources, nutrition management, digital payments, school and district websites, custom forms including student registration, and document management. LINQ has been serving the K-12 community for over 30 years. To find out more about LINQ's integrated suite, visit www.LINQ.com

About Banneker Partners

Banneker Partners invests in enterprise software companies that can reach greater heights and focuses on driving long-term sustainable value. The four partners at Banneker have over 90 years of software investing and operating experience among them and have worked with companies ranging from $1 million to over $1 billion in revenue. For more information, please visit www.bannekerpartners.com

