Ark Data Centers Announces Partnership with Nutanix to Power Next-Generation Cloud Infrastructure

Ark joins Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Partner Program; transition to Hybrid Cloud platform enables integrated disaster recovery, simplified operations, and enhanced customer value.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ark Data Centers today announced it has achieved Champion Elevate Service Provider Partner status, recognizing partners with advanced technical certifications, proven service delivery capabilities, and deep expertise across the complete Nutanix portfolio. This positions Ark to deliver integrated disaster recovery, improved storage economics, and streamlined operations for mid-market and enterprise customers.

"This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver cloud infrastructure with the consistency and predictable economics our customers expect," said Bruce Lehrman, CEO at Ark Data Centers. "The Nutanix Cloud Platform gives us a stable, modern solution that simplifies operations and enhances resiliency, while allowing us to offer disaster recovery and storage solutions that fit each customer's needs. For organizations evaluating their path forward from VMware under Broadcom, this provides a proven, enterprise-ready alternative supported by Ark's expertise and service model."

"Ark Data Centers represents the caliber of partner that's important to our service provider strategy," said Christian Goffi, Vice President, Service Provider Sales, Nutanix. "With Ark's Champion Elevate Service Provider Partner status, combined with the team's technical certifications and proven track record in delivering enterprise infrastructure, positions them as a leading cloud provider Powered by Nutanix. As organizations navigate the evolving virtualization landscape and seek alternatives to legacy platforms, partners like Ark are key for bringing the promise of hybrid cloud with the operational excellence and service quality today's organizations need. We're pleased to support their growth as they scale this practice."

Ark Cloud, powered by Nutanix is an industry leading digital infrastructure platform that brings together benefits of software defined architecture and cloud operations. The platform supports native disaster recovery with configurable RPO/RTO targets and will be delivered alongside Ark's managed services portfolio, including Veeam backup to isolated repositories, SOC-based security monitoring, and managed firewall services.

Ark's technical operations team has completed extensive training and certification on the Nutanix platform, with all architects and engineers currently holding Nutanix professional certifications.

About Ark Data Centers

Ark Data Centers is a digital infrastructure platform purpose-built to support diverse and challenging workloads. We design, own, and operate high-performance data centers in power-rich, resource-efficient locations, where reliability, efficiency, and cost structure align.

With 24/7 monitoring, carrier-neutral connectivity, and industry-leading uptime, Ark partners closely with customers to support complex environments and ensure infrastructure scales as needs evolve; today and into the future.

Contact: Gabriel Unruh

Ark Data Centers

Phone: 319-403-7470

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ark data centers