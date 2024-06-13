ark data centers Celebrates Entrance Into Wisconsin Market on the Heels of Esteemed Datacloud Global Award Recognition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ark data centers, a national provider of data center and cloud infrastructure, celebrated the grand opening of its 20 MW campus in the Green Bay market on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The event closely followed ark's recent recognition as the winner of the 2024 Datacloud Global Award for Excellence in Data Centre Americas at the annual Datacloud Global Congress.

Officials from ark data centers, along with New North, Inc. and the Village of Harrison, celebrate the opening of ark’s latest data center with the official cutting of the ribbon. Pictured from left to right: Lucas Mistelske, VP of Client Experience for ark; Barb LaMue, CEO of New North, Inc.; Brett Lindsey, CEO for ark; Allison Blackmer, Village President, Village of Harrison; Brian Hanson, VP of Corporate Development for ark.

"The data center campus expansion and award recognition further position ark as a first-choice enterprise infrastructure provider," said Brett Lindsey, Chief Executive Officer at ark data centers. "The surge of AI and rapid technological advancements has created unprecedented growth for data center space, power and compute. ark meets our customers at the edge to ensure they have scalable, adaptable infrastructure solutions in key markets across the country."

The Wisconsin data center, strategically located just 30 minutes from Green Bay, is poised to serve the region's vibrant technology and manufacturing sectors. The concurrently maintainable facility rests on a 24.5-acre campus with 24/7/365 critical monitoring and secure access. Through a multi-phased approach, ark plans to build 20 MW of capacity to meet the rising demands for reliable and available enterprise-ready infrastructure.

ark owns and operates data centers across seven edge markets in the United States.

ark data centers is a modern digital infrastructure brand that delivers agile, scalable enterprise-class solutions. ark's assets span uniquely positioned data centers across emerging edge markets, network infrastructure, hybrid cloud solutions and IXs to meet demands driven by the AI surge. With partnership, performance and sustainability at the forefront, ark combines space, power, network and security with the technical acumen needed to meet the revolutionary data-driven demands of the future.

