Ark Electronics announces strategic partnership with Pelion

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ark Electronics has entered into a strategic partnership with Pelion. The collaboration will accelerate innovation in IoT connectivity, simplifying the deployment of connected devices across the globe. This partnership combines the wireless connectivity and device management platform services, of Pelion with the end-to-end manufacturing and engineering expertise of Ark Electronics, providing a total connected solution for 'smart' device global deployments.

Pelion's Connected Device Platform services simplify IoT deployments for customers by providing:

Seamless and robust global connectivity despite network diversity



Scalable, secure, and effective, management regardless of device diversity



Comprehensive application enablement at the edge

This collaboration aims to provide global IoT device and solutions providers a seamless go-to-market path by leveraging the overall capabilities of both organizations; Pelion's IoT management software and connectivity services and Ark`s electronic manufacturing services (EMS) experience and expertise. The partnership is dedicated to bringing new customers` products to market, on-time and on budget.

"Ark is committed to providing our customers with innovative manufacturing solutions combined with Pelion's connectivity and service platforms enabling an integrated and seamless client experience. With our commitment to customers at the heart of our strategy, we will continue to build our world-class manufacturing capabilities within an expanded partner ecosystem. Our partnership with Pelion reinforces that commitment," said Michael Lang, COO of Ark Electronics. "We are proud to partner with an industry leader like Pelion to offer a truly innovative product launch experience."

"At Pelion, we believe that by working together with industry leaders like Ark we can do more to make IoT as accesible, scalable and profitable as possible, unlocking a world of opportunity for our customers," said Dave Weidner, Chief Market Development Officer, Pelion. "Pelion's secure, global connectivity and comprehensive IoT management capabilties combined with Ark's end-to-end manufacturing and engineering expertise will empower innovative companies to deliver unbeatable end-customer experiences and accelerate their time to market."

Who is Pelion

Pelion was initially founded as an incubation unit within Arm, the company at the forefront of designing, securing, and managing all compute areas from the chip to the cloud. Now Pelion is forging it's own path in the IoT revolution, building on a solid foundation of device and network expertise. At Pelion, our mission is simple. We want to connect a world where life and device thrive together. To achieve this, we are making IoT as accessible, repeatable, and scalable as possible by creating a simple and secure way to connect and manage any IoT device.

Who is Ark Electronics

Ark Electronics is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Ark Electronics provides end-to-end manufacturing and engineering solutions, delivering superior quality, support, and delivery services to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the consumer, IoT, industrial and automotive markets. The company strives to provide the highest quality products and most responsive engineering services to its clients. Ark prides itself on actively researching, creating, and anticipating its clients' changing needs and the markets it serves. Ark makes every corporate, manufacturing, and design decision with the customer in mind, ensuring its needs are always met and exceeded. Please visit www.arkelectronics.com to learn more.

SOURCE Ark Electronics

Related Links

http://www.arkelectronics.com

