Ark Electronics: Why China is Still the Best Bet for PCBA and Contract Manufacturing

Ark Electronics

Ark Electronics

Nov. 1, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to the combination of price, scale, component availability, quality, and short lead times, China continues to be the most popular destination for overseas PCBA and contract electronics manufacturing and will continue to be so for decades to come. In fact, Chinese manufacturing recently reached a record high in 2023. Here is why:

Cost-effectiveness: China is known for its lower manufacturing costs compared to many other countries, including Southeast Asia, North Africa, and Eastern Europe due to lower labor costs, economies of scale, and access to a vast network of suppliers. This can help reduce costs by 30% to 80%, depending on the labor intensity of production. 

Manufacturing expertise and capabilities: China has developed extensive manufacturing expertise, technical capabilities and infrastructure to handle large-scale manufacturing projects.

Supply chain integration: China has a well-established and extensive supply chain ecosystem with numerous Component OEMS and Distributor suppliers right in its own backyard, so manufacturers like Ark Electronics can efficiently source raw materials and components. This integration within the supply chain helps streamline production processes and reduce lead times by up to 70%.

Flexibility and scalability:  As a top-rated contract and PCBA manufacturer, we are accustomed to handling varying production complexities and volumes and can quickly scale up or down based on demand fluctuations. Ark is equipped to handle your requirements whether you need a small prototype batch or large-scale production runs.

Strong engineering and technical capabilities:  Ark offers comprehensive engineering support, including design review, prototyping, and testing services. This technical expertise ensures that your PCBA meets the required specifications and quality standards.

Speed to market: With its efficient manufacturing processes and infrastructure, Ark can offer faster time-to-market for products. Our efficient supply chain and well-established logistics infrastructure enable faster turnaround times for PCBA manufacturing to produce and deliver goods in a relatively short timeframe, enabling businesses to respond quickly to market demands and gain a competitive edge.

Quality control: While it's essential to exercise due diligence when selecting a manufacturer, many Chinese PCBA manufacturers adhere to international quality standards. Ark Electronics' reputation for implementing stringent quality control processes to ensure the reliability and performance of the assembled PCBs is unequaled.

Global market access: With our deep relationships in China, Ark can provide businesses a gateway to reach global markets efficiently. We are experienced in navigating international regulations, logistics, and shipping processes, facilitating smooth export operations.

Ark Electronics is a full-service EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services), and ita North American and European leadership, offers assistance beyond production in a wide array of value-added services, including support with design, design for manufacture, NPI bring-up, supply chain management, configure-to-order, testing, outbound logistics, repair elements, and more. 

