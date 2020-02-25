Ark Foods Expands Plant-Based Offerings With New Veggie Bowls

Ready in under five minutes, the microwavable Veggie Bowls combine plant-based, housemade sauces with fan-favorite cauliflower florets or rutabaga noodles. Ark Foods Veggie Bowls feature clean, vegan sauces made from savory and wholesome ingredients such as cashew and butternut. These refrigerated bowls are designed to be a perfect side dish, snack, or light meal. The new bowls will be available in Midwest, Northeast and North Atlantic Whole Foods Market and Kings Food Markets locations with additional retailers to follow. Bowls are priced between $4.99-$5.99 MSRP.

"Our Veggie Bowl line takes crowd-pleasing veggies, such as cauliflower or rutabaga, and pairs them with plant-based sauces to create an indulgent, accessible and healthy eating experience," said Noah Robbins, Founder and CEO of Ark Foods. "Vegetables are universal - this launch strengthens our mission to bring unique veggies to the masses."

Ark Foods was founded in 2013 by Noah Robbins with a mission to transform agriculture in America. The brand started with shishito peppers and has grown to over 15+ SKUs for both wholesale and retail, including Veggie Bowls, Squash Snack Packs, Shishito Pepper Party Packs, and unique wholesale produce.

For more information, visit www.arkfoods.com or follow on social at @ArkFoods .

About Ark Foods

Ark Foods is a modern-day farming company that creates simple, fresh, and exciting food. From peppers and squash to plant-based bowls, Ark Foods believes there's magic in growing and eating vegetables and works every day to share this feeling with the world. Ark Foods has built its own ecosystem and is deeply involved at every stage of production, from purchasing the highest quality seeds to growing crops responsibly, and producing imaginative food that, in any form it might take, will be remarkable. Ark Foods is available at select retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Costco, and Walmart. For more information, visit www.arkfoods.com or follow on social at @ArkFoods .

SOURCE Ark Foods

Related Links

http://www.arkfoods.com

