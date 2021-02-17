Ark Foods Launches New Website Celebrating Vegetables

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ark Foods has launched a major refresh of its brand identity via arkfoods.com. The website features a new look, expanded content, and a purposeful communications strategy, all celebrating the magic of vegetables.

Founded in 2013, the Brooklyn-based company began farming Shishito peppers with the goal of making them more accessible at restaurants and grocery stores around the country. Expanded offerings of specialty peppers and squash soon followed. In 2018, Ark Foods stepped into the better-for-you CPG space with a line of clean label, plant-based Veggie Bowls and most recently introduced a line of Clean Label Salads.

To match the rapid growth and future goals of the company, Ark Foods hopes to bring their audience into the wild world of vegetables. "Our team is thinking about vegetables every single day," says Jo Ehrenreich, Director of Marketing for Ark Foods. "When people land on our new website, we're inviting them to get curious with us by asking 'Have you seen what a vegetable can do?'"

As users navigate the site, they can seek out their own answers through easy, plant-based recipes, a "Vegucation" blog series focused on telling the stories of uncommon vegetables, and illustrative touch points that walk readers through the Ark Foods' farming model. The website's content is supported by fresh typeface, brand colors, and a nostalgic, timeless photography style all inspired by the generational connection that grounds Ark Foods in agriculture.

"We're so excited to bring more value to our customers through our refreshed look and feel," says Noah Robbins, founder and CEO, who, as the son of a citrus farmer, continued on in his family's agricultural footsteps. "When you come to arkfoods.com, you'll be able to learn more about our company values, find recipes, and even jam out to our monthly cooking playlist. It's a whole new Ark Foods experience."

Beyond the everyday consumer, the new Ark Foods website also functions as a hub for buyers and distributors. "The site allows those interested in carrying Ark Foods products to view our entire catalogue and get in touch with our team quickly. It's a more streamlined experience we're thrilled to offer to buyers," said Lindsay Belfatto, VP of Sales.

About Ark Foods

Ark Foods is a modern-day farming company making fresh food accessible to everyone. From Shishito peppers and Honeynut squash to plant-based Veggie Bowls, Ark Foods believes there's magic in growing and eating vegetables. Ark Foods has built its own ecosystem and is deeply involved at every stage of production, from purchasing the highest quality seeds to growing crops responsibly. Ark Foods is available at select retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Costco, and Walmart. For more information, visit www.arkfoods.com or follow on Instagram at @ArkFoods.

