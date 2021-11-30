ARK Investment Management LLC is Now a Certified Transparent Company™

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Invest™, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, today announced that it has recognized ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK" or "ARK Invest"), an investment adviser focused solely on thematic investing in disruptive innovation, as a Certified Transparent Company™.

Certified Transparent Company™

Transparency Invest awards this certification to companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency, measured by its 6 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). According to Transparency Invest, Certified Transparent Companies "meet the highest standards of verified transparency, accountability and trust."

"Certified Transparent Companies like ARK prioritize culture and community, while balancing performance with the well-being of people and planet," said Paul Pagnato, Chairman and Founder of Transparency Invest. "Transparency is a pivotal success factor for exponential growth and creates significant impact across companies, individuals and society."

From ARK's earliest days, transparency has been core to its culture. The fastest growing and most valuable companies are the most transparent and Transparency Invest believes that ARK's tremendous growth has been the result of its open and transparent research and investment processes.

"We believe transparency and trust should be cornerstones of modern society and business," stated Tom Staudt, ARK's Chief Operating Officer. "Since ARK's founding, transparency has been key to our culture. Now a Certified Transparent Company™, not only are we able to showcase our commitment to transparency as an organization, but we hope to help other organizations understand its importance."

To learn more about becoming a Certified Transparent Company™, please visit transparencyinvest.com/certified-transparent-company/.

About Transparency Invest™

Transparency Invest is a technology-based organization with a massive transformative purpose to positively impact one billion lives. We are a leader in transparency research, financial indexes and educational services, with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency. We relentlessly pursue solutions to solve even the most complex problems through transparency. Transparency Changes Everything®. For more information about Transparency Invest, please visit transparencyinvest.com.

About ARK Investment Management LLC

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm with $68.1 billion assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include: Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, Space Exploration, Transparency, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Leyderman

(302) 543-2077

[email protected]

SOURCE Transparency Invest