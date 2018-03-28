ARK Investment Management Named "Most Innovative ETF Issuer of the Year" and ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) named "ETF of the Year"

ARK's actively managed ETFs, which have outperformed the broad-based markets since inception, aim to deliver long-term capital appreciation and outperformance with a low correlation of relative returns to traditional investment strategies by investing exclusively in disruptive innovation.1 The firm's active management of high-conviction portfolios seeks to capitalize on rapid change and has led to the firm's outperformance.

"We're honored that ARK was recognized as 'Most Innovative ETF Issuer of the Year," said Catherine Wood, ARK's Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "We believe that these awards highlight the success of our iterative investment process, combining top-down and bottom-up research and enabling us to identify disruptive innovation early."

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) returned 87.4% in 2017.2 ARKK is built on the cornerstone investments that ARK believes present the best risk-reward opportunities across the firm's innovation themes, including industrial innovation, next generation internet, and the genomic revolution. ARKK provides exposure to companies that ARK believes are driving disruptive innovation across sectors.

"We believe that ARKK is a prime example of how investing in disruptive innovation can provide outsized returns for investors, and that its unique blend of holdings across industrials, internet innovations and genomics is unparalleled in today's market," said Tom Staudt, ARK's Chief Operating Officer.

ARK was also nominated by ETF.com for "Thematic ETF of the Year" and "ETF Issuer of the Year."

About ARK Investment Management LLC

Headquartered in New York City, ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm with approximately $4.15 billion assets under management as of February 28, 2018. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in disruptive innovations that should change the way the world works and deliver outsized growth as industries transform. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, 3D printing, big data, machine learning, blockchain technology, cloud computing, energy storage, and DNA sequencing. ARK's investment strategies include: Industrial Innovation, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovations, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy.

In July 2016, Resolute Investment Managers, Inc., the parent company of American Beacon Advisors, Inc., announced that it had taken an investment of a minority interest in ARK. In August 2017, Nikko Asset Management ("Nikko AM") acquired a minority stake in ARK to enhance its disruptive innovation focused investment solutions. These partnerships are providing ARK with distribution across the United States and the Asia Pacific regions.

For additional information regarding ARK's funds, please visit http://www.ark-funds.com.

For more information regarding ARK's research and advisor services, please visit http://www.ark-invest.com.

ARK can be followed on Twitter at @ARKInvest. Catherine D. Wood can be followed on Twitter at @CathieDWood. ARK's Director of Research, Brett Winton, can be followed on Twitter at @wintonARK. ARKs analysts can be followed on Twitter at @TashaARK, @skorusARK, @jwangARK, @juliahARK, @bhavanaARK, and @msamyARK.

1 ARK defines Disruptive Innovation as the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that permanently changes an industry by creating simplicity and accessibility while driving down costs.

2 As of December 31, 2017, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) One Year Performance was 87.41% NAV and 87.37% Market Price and the since inception, October 31, 2014, annualized performance of ARKK was 22.82% NAV and 22.88% Market Price. The expense ratio of ARKK is 0.75%. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance and current returns may be lower or higher. The investment return and principal will fluctuate so that an investor's shares when redeemed may be worth more or less than the original cost. For the most recent month-end performance visit www.ark-funds.com

