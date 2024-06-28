ARK: Survival Ascended's Modding Revolution: Industry Leading Creator Earnings Fosters Massive Content Growth And An Engaged Player Base

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, celebrates over half a million units dropped of ARK: Survival Ascended's ARK x POWER RANGERS Premium Mod within the first week of its reveal. ASA's active player base and its partnership with the world's largest repository of mods and addons for video games, CurseForge, a division of Overwolf, significantly extends the reach of modders and expands the diversity of experience for players across platforms

"We have been blown away by the ARK community's positive response to the ARK X POWER RANGER Premium Mod," commented Uri Marchand, Overwolf CEO and Co-founder. "This successful collaboration reaffirms our belief that brands integrating directly in-game through UGC is the future of the games industry."

ARK: Survival Ascended's revenue-sharing model offers creators an industry-leading 50% share of the revenue generated from mod sales. By providing modders with the opportunity to monetize their work, the company fosters innovation and creativity within the ARK Universe.

The ARK x POWER RANGERS Premium Mod is just one of many premium mods available for download on PC and console. With over 190 million mod downloads, ARK: Survival Ascended proves to be an appealing opportunity for both creators and players alike. ARK: Survival Ascended is the first game to empower modders with the ability to leverage professional tools, such as Unreal Engine 5, to create high-quality premium mods that are available on all platforms.

Creators are able to make anything from a cosmetic skin pack to be used in ASA to a completely original game that looks nothing like ARK: Survival Ascended. They are able to then leverage ASA's existing player base and its partnership with CurseForge to monetize their creations and take advantage of this industry-leading revenue model which offers creators a 50% share of revenue generated.

ASA's premium mod business model tailored to entice and reward creators keeps ARK Survival Ascended fresh by transforming its base gameplay and maximizing the game's replayability through player choice. Players are able to customize their experience by engaging with mods and even stacking them in game which leads to endless possibilities for players and creators alike.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail's intent, belief or current expectations, including an update regarding the number of downloads of ARK: Survival Ascended's ARK x Power Ranger cosmetic mod within the first week of its reveal and information regarding ARK: Survival Ascended's revenue-sharing model significant update for ARK: Survival Ascended, their leading action-adventure survival game, which free expansion introduces a vast new map that is double the size of a standard ARK island, features diverse biomes, intricate hand-crafted environments, and numerous new challenges. These forward-looking statements include information about Snail's commitment to delivering engaging content for ARK: Survival Ascended and how these updates will enhance the player experience and continue to drive strong engagement and growth for Snail's flagship title. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of (i) the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and (ii) the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on May 15, 2024, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Press:

[email protected]

SOURCE Snail, Inc.