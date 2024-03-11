ARKA 360 Recognized as the #1 Solar Design Software by Solar Power World

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKA 360, an industry-leading provider of solar design solutions, proudly announces its recent accolade as the #1 solar design software by Solar Power World, a prestigious publication revered for its authoritative insights and analysis within the solar industry.

The recognition underscores ARKA 360's commitment to excellence and innovation in the solar industry, as well as its dedication to empowering solar professionals with cutting-edge tools and technologies. Solar Power World's endorsement further solidifies ARKA 360's position as the new modern solar workstation for solar installers and professionals seeking to optimize their workflows, streamline their processes, and drive success in their projects.

"We are thrilled to receive this esteemed recognition from Solar Power World," expressed Surya Potharaju, CEO, Arka Energy. "At Arka, we understand the evolving needs of solar professionals, and our mission is to provide them with a transformative software solution that not only meets but exceeds their expectations".

ARKA 360's platform offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored to meet the diverse needs of solar professionals. From CRM to design tools, proposal generation, and permit ordering, ARKA 360 provides a seamless and intuitive user experience.

With advanced capabilities and unmatched customer support, ARKA 360 simplifies complex processes, enabling solar professionals to maximize efficiency and productivity. By centralizing essential tools and functionalities, ARKA 360 empowers users to focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional results.

"We believe that success in the solar industry requires more than just great software – it requires a partnership built on trust, innovation, and continuous improvement," added Sid Gangal, GM, Arka Energy. "With ARKA 360, solar professionals can confidently navigate the complexities of the industry, knowing they have a trusted ally by their side".

ARKA 360 empowers solar professionals with actionable insights derived from advanced analytics and simulation tools. By harnessing real-time data and predictive modeling, users can make informed decisions that drive project success and maximize ROI. Whether optimizing panel placement or forecasting energy production, ARKA 360 equips users with the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve.

This prestigious accolade further solidifies ARKA 360's position as a trusted partner for solar installers and professionals worldwide. By offering a comprehensive suite of features and functionalities, ARKA 360 streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and drives success in every project.

"Designing today's PV and Battery systems has become prohibitively complex due to time of use rates, net billing, and grid backup requirements. Arka's sophisticated software tools help the installer overcome the design complexity and accurately forecast the customer's value proposition", stated Rajagopalan GK, CTO, Arka Energy.

As the solar industry continues to evolve, ARKA 360 remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the dynamic needs of solar professionals. With advanced capabilities and unparalleled customer support, ARKA 360 empowers users to overcome challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and achieve their goals with confidence.

"The customer service at ARKA 360 is exceptional. Their team is not only fast but also incredibly friendly. Whether it's a quick call or a text, they're always right there with the support we need," shared Kim Kring, Operations Manager at Greater Texas Solar.

The recognition from Solar Power World is a testament to ARKA 360's relentless pursuit of excellence and its dedication to delivering innovative solutions that set the standard for the solar industry. With ARKA 360, solar professionals can navigate the complexities of the industry with ease, knowing they have a trusted partner by their side.

