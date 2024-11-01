ARKA Completes Acquisition of Radar and Sensor Technology Group

Acquisition solidifies ARKA's position as a global leader in geospatial collection, analytics and hardware production

DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKA Group, L.P. today announced the acquisition of Maxar's Radar and Sensor Technology (RST) group primarily located in Ypsilanti, Michigan. This group has extensive experience supporting U.S. government-led synthetic aperture radar (SAR) programs.

With this acquisition, ARKA Group, a leading developer of remote sensing, communication and cognitive software solutions, can further address real-time, emerging threats to the United States and its allies using cutting-edge techniques involving SAR, moving target indication and unique full spectrum geospatial intelligence products.

"We are excited to welcome the Radar and Sensor Technologies group to ARKA," said ARKA Chief Executive Officer Andreas Nonnenmacher. "Their reputation and long history of driving radar technology innovation are unrivaled in industry. With our existing space hardware and leading software capabilities, this acquisition will allow ARKA to provide more powerful and flexible solutions to our customers' ever evolving and demanding mission needs."

RST will become part of ARKA's Advanced Communications and Mission Applications business unit, a global provider of radio frequency and software-based solutions for trusted data transport, advanced information processing and mission management.

"ARKA is combining our long history of execution, valuable intellectual property and unique talent pools to generate new products that deliver intelligence at scale and with the speed needed to support the modern warfighter," said ARKA Chief Operating Officer Eric Stuckey.

About ARKA Group

Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, ARKA is a fully integrated mission partner providing cutting edge solutions with an unrivaled reputation for excellence to U.S. and international mission partners. ARKA's legacy reaches back to the earliest efforts of the United States' space endeavors, and today our advanced capabilities support all mission domains. We address a broad range of customer needs to include state-of-the-art optical technologies, information processing and analytics, and trusted communication solutions that support the warfighter and nation's decision makers. ARKA helps create a safer world, driven by innovation, mission performance and advanced engineering. For more information, visit arka.org.

SOURCE ARKA Group, L.P.