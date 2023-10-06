Arkadia Festival 2023 Fast Approaching--Daily Schedules Announcing October 6

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promising an immersive and uniquely transformative experience, Fit For Service's ARKADIA: Festival Of A More Beautiful World returns to the mind-bending venue of AREA15 on November 2–5, 2023. The festival lineup features an extraordinary roster of talented artists, visionary speakers, and inspiring workshops, curated to kindle the imagination and stir the soul.

The lineup for ARKADIA 2023 features an extraordinary roster of talented artists, visionary speakers, and inspiring workshops, curated to ignite the imagination and stir the soul. From world-renowned musicians and paradigm-shifting DJs to thought leaders and healers, the eclectic blend of talent guarantees to deliver a truly unforgettable journey of exploration and inspiration. ARKADIA: Festival of a More Beautiful World is four days of incredible musical performances, headline speakers, workshops, live podcasts, immersive art installments, and a synchronicity or two that might change your life. ARKADIA is a festival that asks… what if you could help create the more beautiful world our hearts know is possible? What would you do? What art would you offer? Who would you help? How would you act? Who would you be? ARKADIA is the place to live those answers now. The wounds of our cultures will not be healed through shaming, mocking, or canceling. Cultures evolve when a potent minority of citizens begin to live a new story that inspires others to join. Here, we come together to cultivate a world that reflects the highest expression of our human potential as we dance with the mystic and dive into the depths of our souls. Welcome to ARKADIA.

"We will have the opportunity to saturate ourselves in a symphony of sounds while engaging in discussions that ignite change. This festival isn't just about celebration, it's a canvas for personal growth and a showcase of the beautiful world we're co-creating," says Aubrey Marcus, the visionary founder of Fit For Service, the organization hosting the ARKADIA festival. "I see the festival as an extension of what FFS does, which is to help people tap into their inner potential, harness it, and release it in positive and creative endeavors that transform their lives and the lives of those around them."

Attendees are invited to join an evolutionary gathering, where the essence of human connection and the power of collective celebration intertwine. ARKADIA features an eclectic blend of talent, from world-renowned musicians and paradigm-shifting DJs to thought leaders and healers, designed to deliver an immersive, communal catharsis that will serve as a launch point to a truly unforgettable journey of exploration and inspiration. Each performance has been curated to create an enchanting experience, inviting participants to join together, dance, and transcend boundaries.

This is an intimate, limited-capacity event with full-scale festival production, talent array and immersive audience experience. Lineups like this are traditionally held at massive festivals, but ARKADIA 2023 offers folks an alternative to overpacked festivals with a boutique experience, better views, and a cozy atmosphere.

Engrossing themselves in the elevated sounds of internationally acclaimed musical acts such as Chromeo, Dr. Fresch, Elderbook, Jai Wolf, The Glitch Mob, and TROYBOI, attendees will experience a world where unity, peace, and interconnectedness reign, and where the inherent beauty and worth of every soul is recognized and celebrated. Second-to-none special effects include the largest number of lasers ever employed on the venue's main stage and a 360-degree, projection-mapped second stage, known as the Portal.

In addition to the headliners, a showcase of highly anticipated artists brings their unique creativity and energy to the stage. Festival goers will be regaled with the electrifying performance of Austin Millz, enrapturing execution of Dirtwire, soulful voice of Elley Duhé, captivating beats of Moodlite, boundary-pushing creativity of Memba, spellbinding tunes of Moontricks, sonic storytelling by Light Language, conscious beats and funky rhythms from The Polish Ambassador, and the powerful and evocative sounds of Savej. Each artist brings their exceptional style and talent, offering unforgettable moments of unity and transcendence on the dancefloor.

ARKADIA 2023 will also feature an array of immersive art installations, captivating workshops, and thought-provoking talks. From visionary artists to renowned experts sharing their wisdom and insights, attendees will have the chance to engage in deep exploration, personal growth, and profound connections. This year's speakers include Aubrey Marcus, Mama Gena, Del Bigtree, Matías De Stefano, Biet Simkin, Dr. Robert Gilbert, In-Q, and Blu.

"ARKADIA is a not-to-be-missed experience," said Chris Racan, Festival Producer, Beam Agency. "Out of all the festivals I have produced around the globe, ARKADIA holds a special place in my heart as a truly exceptional and easy-to-consume music/art festival. You will leave feeling blessed to have had the opportunity to experience the wonderful world that is ARKADIA."

Tickets are on sale now, and, with limited capacity to ensure an intimate and immersive experience for all participants, early booking is highly recommended.

