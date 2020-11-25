Arkadium and Fremantle Announce Partnership to Bring Popular Game Shows to Millions of Online Players Tweet this

Arkadium will also develop other web games from Fremantle's classic game show library, including The Price is Right™, Card Sharks™, and Press Your Luck™ as well as represented brand Loteria, all of which will be released on Arkadium.com.

"This partnership represents our commitment to being the ultimate creator of games designed for grownup players," said Jessica Rovello, CEO & Co-founder of Arkadium. "These classic titles truly resonate with players 35+, a demographic that represents 41% of all game players but, unfortunately, continues to be underserved by our industry. We're on a mission to change that."

"Family Feud is widely regarded as one of the most perfectly constructed game shows, combining interesting questions, great humor, and fast-paced game elements. Fremantle is proud to partner with Arkadium in bringing fans of Family Feud a new way to interact with their favorite game show," said Angela Hueber, VP of Commercial Partnership at Fremantle. "Our game show fans are perfectly aligned with Arkadium's core demographic and we look forward to rolling out an exciting slate of online web games featuring some of our iconic game shows in the coming months."

Family Feud™ is one of television's longest-running and top-rated game shows watched by audiences worldwide. First introduced in the U.S. in 1976, the US version of Family Feud has aired in 87 territories across all seasons and 67 territories have made local versions of this much-loved game show format.

About Arkadium

For 20 years Arkadium has been the ultimate creator of games designed for grownup players. Arkadium has developed dozens of hit titles enjoyed by millions worldwide. Its games can be found on its own top-ranked game site Arkadium.com as well as on iOS, Android, and websites of world's biggest publishers and brands – including USA Today, AARP, The Washington Post and MSN. Headquartered in New York City with a second office in Krasnodar, Russia, Arkadium is a privately held business owned and led by co-founding husband-and-wife team Kenny Rosenblatt and Jessica Rovello. It has consistently ranked as a "Best Place to Work" by Inc. Magazine, Ad Age, Crain's New York and more. To learn more, visit arkadium.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. From the Got Talent and Idol franchises to "My Brilliant Friend," "Family Feud,", "The Young Pope," "American Gods," "The Price is Right," "Neighbours," "The X Factor" and "Deutschland 83" - Fremantle is behind the world's most-loved and most-watched shows.

Fremantle has an outstanding international network of production teams, companies and labels in over 30 countries - the Fremantle family includes UFA (Germany), Wildside (Italy), Abot Hameiri (Israel), Miso Film (Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Blue Circle (Netherlands), Original Productions (USA) and Easy Tiger (Australia) to name a few.

Fremantle produces in excess of 12,000 hours of original programming, rolls out more than 70 formats and airs 400 programs a year worldwide. Fremantle also distributes over 20,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories.

As a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, Fremantle has more than 370 million subscribers across 1,500 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms - and is the creator of Facebook's most viewed video of all time, "The Sacred Riana."

For more information, visit www.fremantle.com, follow @FremantleUS or visit its Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

