Arkadium Announces 12 Days of Crossword, a Fun, First-of-its-kind Crossword Sweepstakes Celebrating the Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online gaming company Arkadium ( www.arkadium.com ) today announced the launch of 12 Days of Crossword, a first-of-its-kind 12 day crossword sweepstakes designed to celebrate the holiday season and cover one player's holiday shopping spree.

Featuring original puzzles from Newsday's legendary crossword editor, Stanley Newman, new holiday-themed crossword puzzles will unlock on the company's flagship site Arkadium.com ( https://www.arkadium.com/games/12-days-of-crossword ) one at a time over 12 days. Participants who complete each crossword and submit a final answer will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win $3,000.

"As 2020 comes to an end, 12 Days of Crossword is designed to bring a bit of joy and excitement to our players this holiday season," said Kenny Rosenblatt, President & Co-founder of Arkadium. "It's been a challenging year for everyone, so we wanted to create a unique crossword sweepstakes experience that combines festive fun with the opportunity for one lucky winner to receive quite a [40 Across in today's crossword: "Wrapped package under a Christmas tree" (seven letters)]."

"Creating a series of crosswords inspired by the classic song,'12 Days of Christmas' was truly a delight. Puzzlers are going to love the crosswords and find the endgame adorable – I'm certain crossword fans will enjoy what's in store," said Stanley Newman of his creations.

Arkadium.com has quickly become the #1 online game site designed for players 35 and up, a demographic that represents 41% of all game players. The site has millions of active, worldwide crossword players – a 98% year-over-year increase – and has registered a 218% year-over-year increase in crossword starts.

12 Days of Crossword begins today and the last puzzle will be unlocked on December 11, 2020. Players who miss a day can access and complete each released crossword.

About Arkadium

For 20 years Arkadium has been the ultimate creator of games designed for grownup players. Arkadium has developed dozens of hit titles enjoyed by millions worldwide. Its games can be found on its own top-ranked game site Arkadium.com as well as on iOS, Android, and websites of world's biggest publishers and brands – including USA Today, AARP, The Washington Post and MSN. Headquartered in New York City with a second office in Krasnodar, Russia, Arkadium is a privately held business owned and led by co-founding husband-and-wife team Kenny Rosenblatt and Jessica Rovello. It has consistently ranked as a "Best Place to Work" by Inc. Magazine, Ad Age, Crain's New York and more. To learn more, visit arkadium.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

