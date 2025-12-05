Arkangel Fund SP Launches via CV5 Capital, Deploying Market-Neutral Digital Asset Strategy

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands , Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new digital asset hedge fund, Arkangel Fund SP, has been launched via the leading institutional digital asset manager, CV5 Capital , with an investment strategy led by Arkangel Wealth Management. The Fund implements a systematic, market-neutral quantitative strategy that aims to monetize short-lived micro inefficiencies across digital-asset markets. Using proprietary, high-frequency and low-latency models, the Fund harvests volatility and structural spreads through diversified alpha sleeves executed primarily on an intra-day horizon and hedged to maintain near-zero net beta.

Chris Coll-Beswick and Gold Darr, principals of Arkangel Wealth Management, are seasoned technology entrepreneurs and investors, with deep expertise spanning artificial intelligence (AI), web3, blockchain, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

"We are thrilled to launch the Arkangel Fund SP. The Fund offers investors a uniquely informed perspective on leveraging technology to navigate and capitalize on the future of institutional digital asset investments.The Fund is aimed at professional and sophisticated investors, supported by tier-1service providers under the CV5 Digital platform with a core focus on the governance and compliance expected of institutional investors globally. Arkangel Wealth Management has partnered with CV5 Capital, an industry-leading digital asset hedge fund platform, to ensure the highest quality services and operational excellence. CV5 Capital has become the leading platform for digital asset managers seeking to launch a regulated and audited digital asset fund from the world's leading jurisdiction for hedge funds.David Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer of CV5 Capital: "We are delighted to assist and support the launch of the Arkangel Fund SP and look forward to supporting their growth for many years to come."

Arkangel Wealth Management Ltd an investment manager and regulated by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVI FSC) as an Approved Manager, with registration number IBR/AIM/25/2453.

CV5 Capital is the platform manager of CV5 and CV5 Digital, Cayman-domiciled multi-manager hedge fund and digital asset fund platforms that enable investment managers worldwide to launch and operate alternative strategies with institutional governance and infrastructure. CV5 Capital is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Act (as revised). Funds on the CV5 and CV5 Digital platforms are regulated under the Cayman Islands Mutual Funds Act (as revised).

Disclaimer: This Press Release is for informational purposes only, users should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this press release constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by CV5 Capital or Arkangel Wealth Management Ltd or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

