Arkansas Children's Selects Excel Medical for Device Integration into Epic

JUPITER, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Excel Medical, an innovator in Medical Device Integration (MDI) and analytics, today announced an agreement with Arkansas Children's, one of the largest pediatric hospitals in the United States with a Level I Trauma Center supporting children from birth to age 21. Under the agreement, Arkansas Children's will implement Excel Medical's medical device integration (MDI) solution across their hospital to improve workflow automation and access, in near real-time, patient data using Excel's platform integrated within Epic's Haiku and Hyperspace applications.

Excel's solutions simplify the health system enterprise using a single platform supporting patient monitors, medical devices, alarm management, digital cardiac monitor documentation, and real-time physiological surveillance resulting in taming of the traditional chaos of IT environments. Excel Medical is known for disrupting the MDI status quo. For example, it has modernized cardiac telemetry by digitizing waveforms and alarm reports, primarily a manual and paper process today.

"We are pleased to extend our valued relationship with Arkansas Children's in supporting their clinical and strategic needs," said Lance Burton, President of Excel Medical. "Our medical device integration platform supports Epic EHR and App Orchard applications to further enhance clinical workflows ultimately giving more time back to clinicians so they may focus on their expertise in patient care."

Arkansas Children's of Little Rock includes two hospitals, a pediatric research institute, a foundation, clinics, education and outreach serving the pediatric needs of their community. The selection of Excel Medical's bedside and mobile integration solution will provide connectivity of devices across the hospital system.

"Arkansas Children's selected Excel Medical for its MDI solution based on its capability and expertise integrating across the Epic EHR and App Orchard applications using a single platform. The leading factors in expanding our relationship is their platforms capability to automate workflows and documentation into Epic's EHR and Haiku applications. In addition, a significant factor is Excel Medical's continuing innovation and solutions roadmap delivering content into Epic's EHR," said Jonathan Goldberg, Chief Information Officer.

Excel Medical is committed to providing leading healthcare systems with the highest level of satisfaction and clinical innovations.

Excel Medical is the market leader in providing high resolution patient data acquisition, storage and delivery. Excel Medical was founded in 1995, and its WAVE clinical platform is used by more than 80 percent of the top academic medical centers and children's hospitals in the United States. Excel Medical works closely with leading healthcare innovators including IBM Watson, OBS Medical and Epic Systems. It is a privately-held company headquartered in Jupiter, FL, with customers throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

