Arkansas Flag Lady Finally Folds

"As for us who sell flags and talk with our customers and hear all their stories, we know that we supply an emotionally charged product. American flags flank graves and caskets, sports flags show allegiances and state flags create solidarity. Rarely a night goes by on TV without a news story showing incited riots with flag waving.

So, in 2015, after the South Carolina church shooting, when all the media attention turned from gun control to flag waving, I took my usual stance of no censorship … As I said in a press conference on the front sidewalk of the FlagandBanner.com building, freedom of speech is what makes America great, which includes waving the flag of your choice. And, frankly, I just figured it would blow over soon. I was wrong.

… In 2009, I founded a non-profit, the Friends of Dreamland Ballroom, to restore the [Ballroom] to its former glory. Our vision has always been to bring people together and make a safe place for everyone. And so, on Saturday, June 15th, in celebration of Juneteenth, FlagandBanner.com will be aligning its policies with the Friends of Dreamland Ballroom by honoring their motto to make Taborian Hall a safe place for everyone and will no longer sell the Confederate Battle Flag."

With the support of FlagandBanner.com, the Friends of Dreamland Ballroom will host live music, a beer garden, and tours of the historic Dreamland Ballroom and Taborian Hall at 800 West 9th Street during the annual Juneteenth block-party celebration on Saturday, June 15th 2019.

In business since 1975, FlagandBanner.com carries more than 20,000 products on their website. The historic showroom is open Mon-Fri 8-5:30 and Sat. 10-4, closed Sundays. The company also manufactures custom flags and banners. For more information about FlagandBanner.com visit them online or call 1-800-445-0653 to speak with one of their friendly flag experts.

Grady "Gray" McCoy

501-375-7633

marketing@flagandbanner.com

SOURCE FlagandBanner.com

Related Links

FlagandBanner.com

