Arkansas Heritage Continues to Preserve and Celebrate Black Experience

Heritage sites, museums and events recognize Black culture and history across the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Division of Arkansas Heritage invites visitors and residents to spend their Spring Break exploring the Black experience in Arkansas.

In honor of Black History Month, interested individuals can visit numerous cultural sites and museums across the state to experience authentic Arkansas heritage, such as:

  • Explore the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, a nationally accredited, world-class museum and cultural center in Little Rock telling Arkansas' Black story.
  • Located in downtown Helena is the Delta Cultural Center, which presents the story of the Arkansas Delta through award-winning interactive exhibits highlighting the region's unique cultural and musical legacy.
  • Travel the Arkansas Civil Rights Heritage Trail to experience the most significant sites in Little Rock related to the Civil Rights Movement, including the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site.
  • Immerse yourself in art with the 2024 Small Works on Paper exhibition from the Arkansas Arts Council, which is on display at Ouachita Baptist University's Rosemary Adams Gallery in Arkadelphia from Feb. 2-23. Many of the pieces that were chosen from the 200 entries center around the Black experience, highlighting the overwhelming talent among Arkansas' Black community.
  • Explore the Arkansas State Archives, which collects materials on Arkansas' Black history and history-makers with help from the Black History Commission of Arkansas to demonstrate the contributions and impact of Black Arkansans on the state's history.

Click here to view images and videos of these sites and experiences. Learn more about these activities and others by visiting Arkansas Heritage.com.

Arkansas Heritage
Arkansas Heritage was created in 1975 and is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. There are eight agencies with unique heritage focuses under the umbrella of this division: Arkansas Arts Council, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, the Old State House Museum, the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Historic Arkansas Museum and the Arkansas State Archives.

Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism
The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism protects and promotes our state's natural, cultural and historic assets, contributing to a thriving economy and high quality of life. It is made up of three divisions: Arkansas State Parks, Arkansas Heritage and Arkansas Tourism. Shea Lewis serves as the secretary for the department.

