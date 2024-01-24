Arkansas Heritage Continues to Preserve and Celebrate Black Experience

Heritage sites, museums and events recognize Black culture and history across the state

In honor of Black History Month, interested individuals can visit numerous cultural sites and museums across the state to experience authentic Arkansas heritage, such as:

Explore the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center , a nationally accredited, world-class museum and cultural center in Little Rock telling Arkansas' Black story.

, a nationally accredited, world-class museum and cultural center in telling Black story. Located in downtown Helena is the Delta Cultural Center , which presents the story of the Arkansas Delta through award-winning interactive exhibits highlighting the region's unique cultural and musical legacy.

is the , which presents the story of the Arkansas Delta through award-winning interactive exhibits highlighting the region's unique cultural and musical legacy. Travel the Arkansas Civil Rights Heritage Trail to experience the most significant sites in Little Rock related to the Civil Rights Movement, including the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site.

to experience the most significant sites in related to the Civil Rights Movement, including the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site. Immerse yourself in art with the 2024 Small Works on Paper exhibition from the Arkansas Arts Council, which is on display at Ouachita Baptist University's Rosemary Adams Gallery in Arkadelphia from Feb. 2-23 . Many of the pieces that were chosen from the 200 entries center around the Black experience, highlighting the overwhelming talent among Arkansas' Black community.

exhibition from the Arkansas Arts Council, which is on display at in from . Many of the pieces that were chosen from the 200 entries center around the Black experience, highlighting the overwhelming talent among Black community. Explore the Arkansas State Archives, which collects materials on Arkansas' Black history and history-makers with help from the Black History Commission of Arkansas to demonstrate the contributions and impact of Black Arkansans on the state's history.

Click here to view images and videos of these sites and experiences. Learn more about these activities and others by visiting Arkansas Heritage.com .

