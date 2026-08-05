Arkansas Navy veteran elected to lead national veterans organization

ERLANGER, Ky., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Service-connected disabled Navy veteran John Donovan was unanimously elected national commander of the nearly 1 million-member DAV (Disabled American Veterans) today at the organization's 104th national convention, held in Orlando, Florida.

"As your National Commander, I promise that you will see me in your chapters and communities. I will listen far more than I speak. I will celebrate your successes, learn from your ideas, and work beside you," Donovan told the audience of over 2,000 DAV members and supporters. "Because leadership in DAV has never been about standing behind a podium. It has always been about standing beside our members, serving together, solving problems together, and moving our mission forward together."

Donovan was elected national senior vice commander at DAV's 2025 national convention in Las Vegas and most recently served as adjutant for the Department of Arkansas and vice chairperson of DAV's national board of directors. He previously served as a National Executive Committee member for District 21 from 2019 to 2021 and served on DAV's national board of directors during that same period.

Throughout his years with DAV, Donovan has remained committed to serving veterans in his community through hands-on volunteerism. He has participated in the DAV 5K every year since its inaugural race, helped organize yard cleanups and wheelchair ramp construction projects, worked with local agencies to support veterans experiencing homelessness, and partnered with food banks to assist veteran families experiencing food insecurity.

Donovan has also been a dedicated advocate for veteran suicide prevention in Arkansas, collaborating with local businesses and veterans organizations to expand awareness, outreach and support for veterans in crisis.

A DAV life member of Chapter 10 in Conway, Arkansas, Donovan begins his term as national commander with a focus on ensuring veterans receive the benefits they have earned, strengthening the Department of Veterans Affairs, supporting caregivers and survivors, and preserving the promises made to those who served.

"Commander Donovan has earned the respect of his fellow veterans at DAV through years of dedicated service," said DAV National Adjutant Barry Jesinoski. "He's nationally revered for his contributions to our cause and will help us tremendously as our community faces our critical legislative priorities."

Photos and media of his election and acceptance speech are available upon request.

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America's veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.

SOURCE DAV (Disabled American Veterans)