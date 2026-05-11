DAV, Americans for Ibogaine Launch Partnership to Advance Veteran Research and Policy Advocacy

ERLANGER, Ky., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and Americans for Ibogaine today announced a partnership aimed at advancing education, awareness, research and advocacy surrounding emerging psychedelic therapies for veterans.

This collaboration brings together DAV's century-long mission of advocacy and support for veterans with Americans for Ibogaine's focus on policy reform and expanding safe, evidence-based access related to ibogaine research and treatment.

"Veterans are seeking new solutions to complex health challenges, particularly in areas related to brain injuries, PTSD and substance use disorder," said DAV CEO Barry Jesinoski. "This partnership is about ensuring they have access to credible information, ongoing research and a thoughtful veteran-focused conversation about emerging therapies."

Ibogaine, a naturally occurring psychoactive compound, has drawn increasing attention for its potentially transformative role in treating addiction and trauma-related conditions. While ibogaine is not currently approved for medical use at the federal level, research initiatives and policy discussions have advanced at the state level.

Through this partnership, DAV and Americans for Ibogaine will work together to:

Share educational resources grounded in science and veteran experience

Highlight ongoing research and policy developments

Mobilize DAV members to advocate for evidence-based ibogaine research in state legislatures nationwide

Elevate veteran voices and lived experience

Encourage responsible, veteran-centered exploration of emerging therapies

"Americans for Ibogaine is focused on expediting the medicalization of psychedelics in the U.S. with an emphasis on ibogaine as a potential breakthrough treatment for trauma and addiction," said Americans for Ibogaine CEO Bryan Hubbard. "Veterans have been forced to leave the country they have served in order to access ibogaine treatment when all other options have failed. We are proud to partner with DAV to ensure progress for a movement which began with veterans which now seeks to serve all of humanity."

DAV has long supported research into innovative treatments through its resolutions and advocacy efforts, including continued exploration of psychedelic-assisted therapies within the Department of Veterans Affairs.

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America's veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About AFI

Americans for Ibogaine (AFI) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing medical access, education, and research for ibogaine in the U.S. to treat addiction, trauma, and mental health conditions. They work with policymakers to advance FDA-approved clinical trials and reduce the stigma of this plant-derived psychedelic. Learn more at AmericansForIbogaine.org.

SOURCE DAV (Disabled American Veterans)