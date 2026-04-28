Delta Dental renews partnership with Disabled American Veterans, commits $150,000 in support of its mission

ERLANGER, Ky., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) announced today that it has renewed its partnership with Delta Dental, the nation's leading provider of dental benefits. As part of the partnership, Delta Dental has donated $150,000 to the organization and will collaborate on a new dental health resource page on DAV's website.

Of the nearly 9 million veterans enrolled in VA health care, approximately 26% are eligible for dental care coverage. This presents a unique challenge for veterans who need oral health care and are unaware of resources available to them. Launching this summer, the resource page will share information about the impact of oral health on total health, highlight preventive dental care measures and provide guidance on planning for dental care.

"One of DAV's critical legislative policy goals is to expand comprehensive dental care services to all service-disabled veterans," said Barry Jesinoski, DAV CEO and National Adjutant. "We believe dental care is health care. Delta Dental has been a committed partner since 2017, and this new resource will be especially valuable for veterans without access to dental coverage who are seeking support."

"Folks are making the connection between a healthy mouth and a healthy body," said Dr. Al Edwards, Delta Dental principal advisor for government programs and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel dentist. "For example, regular dental visits can help with early diagnosis and treatment of oral cancer, a disease that killed over 12,000 Americans last year."

DAV provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations, their families, survivors and caregivers. Every year, DAV's no-cost services help more than 1 million veterans access the benefits and health care they've earned while connecting them with meaningful employment and representing their voice on Capitol Hill.

To learn more about DAV and Delta Dental, please visit dav.org and deltadentalins.com/vadip.

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America's veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About Delta Dental

As the largest dental services provider to over 1.1 million veterans and their family members, we offer tailored dental plans designed to meet the specific needs of veterans and military families. Under these plans, we provide comprehensive dental coverage through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) and the Veterans Affairs Dental Insurance Program (VADIP) and Veterans Affairs Community Care Network (CCN). Each program is crafted to ensure that veterans and their families receive the oral health services they deserve, with a focus on accessibility and affordability. Learn more at deltadentalins.com/federal.

Contact:

Victoria Short

[email protected]

859-442-2048

SOURCE DAV (Disabled American Veterans)