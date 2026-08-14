Arkansas Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons (AMOS) Data Incident - Exposes Patient Data - Poynter Law Group Investigates

Poynter Law Group is seeking information about the AMOS Data Incident from Arkansas Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons Patients.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poynter Law Group is investigating reports of a data breach that took place in April 2026 and was recently disclosed to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation. The ransomware incident allegedly took place on April 7, 2026, perpetrated by the hacker group PEAR. 2.1 terabytes of data have reportedly been posted to the dark web, which may include patient social security numbers, financial records, personal health information, addresses, and emails.

Data breaches are serious cybersecurity events that can put affected individuals at higher risk for identity theft and various types of fraud.

If you are or were a patient at Arkansas Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons or have received notice that you were affected by the ransomware incident, you are encouraged to contact Poynter Law Group for a free consultation at (501) 812-3943 or visit www.poynterlawgroup.com/contact

Poynter Law Group is a law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals and focuses much of its practice on data breach investigations and class action cases designed to remedy public exposure of private information.

This is an advertisement for legal services. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Poynter Law Group