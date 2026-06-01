Carnival Data Incident - Exposes Nearly 6 Million Travelers' Private Data - Poynter Law Group Investigates

Poynter Law Group is seeking information about the Carnival Corporation Data Incident from Carnival Cruise customers and travelers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poynter Law Group is investigating reports of a massive data breach that took place in April 2026 and was recently disclosed by Carnival Corporation. The incident reportedly exposed sensitive personal information belonging to nearly 6 million travelers.

The breach, which occurred around April 10, 2026, and was detected on April 14, 2026, stems from a social engineering attack that initially targeted employee accounts. Carnival travelers' exposed information potentially include full names, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, geographic locations, government issued ID or passport numbers, and other sensitive personal information.

Data breaches are serious cybersecurity events that can put affected individuals at higher risk for identity theft and various types of fraud.

If you have traveled with Carnival, or its subsidiary cruise lines, you are encouraged to contact Poynter Law Group for a free consultation at (501) 812-3943 or visit www.poynterlawgroup.com/contact.

Poynter Law Group is a law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals and focuses much of its practice on data breach investigations and class action cases designed to remedy public exposure of private information.

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SOURCE Poynter Law Group