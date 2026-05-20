Hank's Furniture Data Incident - Exposes Hank's Furniture Customer Data - Poytner Law Group Investigates

Poynter Law Group is seeking information about the Data Incident involving Hank's Furniture Customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poynter Law Group is investigating reports of a data breach that took place in January 2026 and was recently disclosed by Hank's Furniture, based out of Sherwood, Arkansas. The incident is known to have affected Texas residents but may have affected others. The incident reportedly exposed sensitive personal information belonging to customers of Hank's Furniture.

Data breaches are serious cybersecurity events that can put affected individuals at higher risk for identity theft and various types of fraud.

If you have done business with Hank's Furniture or have otherwise received a Data Breach Notice, you are encouraged to contact Poynter Law Group for a free consultation at (501) 812-3943 or visit www.poynterlawgroup.com/contact

Poynter Law Group is a law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals and focuses much of its practice on data breach investigations and class action cases designed to remedy public exposure of private information.

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SOURCE Poynter Law Group