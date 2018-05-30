"We have some of the best whitewater in the country," says Bob Hamel, executive director of the Arkansas River Outfitters Association (AROA). The section of the Arkansas River running from Leadville through the Royal Gorge boasts rapids ranging from Class I to Class V.

"The beauty of the Arkansas is that at any level of whitewater there are trips for all skill levels. We have so many itinerary options. It is all a great experience," Hamel adds.

So this summer, just 'go with the flow.'

Different Flows for Different Folks

While different levels do affect the experience, there is no "good" or "bad" flow.

With dramatic waves and big splashes, the excitement of high water is ideal for thrill-seekers. They're not disappointed in low water, though. Lower levels reveal access to the river's steeper advanced sections requiring the intense challenge of precise paddling.

High water is not ideal for younger kids or non-swimmers, however, says Travis Hochard, general manager at River Runners. "Lower levels are great for young families to enjoy intermediate sections. Overall it is safer to go at lower levels."

Lower water levels allow more time to savor the awe-inspiring scenery and possible wildlife sightings, too.

"The river is always fun," says Brandon Slate, AROA president. "As guides, we provide incredible experiences and the actual flow has little to do with that outcome."

http://arkansasriveroutfitters.org/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arkansas-river-outfitters-association-anticipate-ideal-flows-all-summer-300656054.html

SOURCE Arkansas River Outfitters Association

Related Links

http://www.arkansasriveroutfitters.org

