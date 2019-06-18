Arkansas River Outfitters Association Offers Tips for Fun, Safe River Adventures during Epic Whitewater Season

"We haven't seen these kinds conditions since 1995, and the combination of slow melting and the huge mountain snowpack will make this season one rafters will tell stories about for years," said Bob Hamel, executive director of AROA. "The river is a living, breathing, constantly changing resource, and AROA members are continuously adjusting their offerings to ensure that guests of all ages and abilities have the best possible experience throughout the season."

Hamel noted that AROA members work closely with resource managers in the state, suggesting the best and safest sections of the river for rafting as flows change. "Even when we temporarily suspend rafting in some sections due to changing conditions, there are always other sections available for a wide array of rafting experiences," he said. "That's the beauty of a dynamic river like the Arkansas."

Before you raft:

Research your rafting options and choose one that matches your capabilities.

Review the Colorado Parks and Wildlife water advisory, which is updated daily based on water levels and available on the AROA website. AROA members observe these guidelines when planning each day's trips.

Choose a member of the Arkansas River Outfitters Association. Members adhere to and often exceed state licensing requirements and follow a strict code of ethics.

Be honest with yourself and your outfitter about your physical abilities and limitations. "There are inherent risks in all adventure sports whether it is rafting, skiing or hiking, and participants should be honest with themselves and the outfitters they choose about their physical abilities and experience levels," said Hamel. "AROA members are knowledgeable and experienced, and they will recommend the trip that best suits your group."

Wear proper clothing for maximum comfort. AROA members offer or rent wet suits and splash jackets. Guests may also want to bring rafting shoes or booties and rafting gloves. Sunscreen and water is also recommended.

Complete waivers honestly and completely and bring medication if needed. Rafters are required to sign waivers and divulge medical conditions. Bring medications like epi-pens and asthma inhalers if needed and ask your guide to keep it in the dry bag.

Pay attention to guides' pre-river safety talk, which will include instructions about what you should do if you find yourself in the river.

On the river:

Always wear the helmet and personal floatation device provided by your outfitter.

Listen closely and follow guides' instructions quickly and seriously, particularly when rafting through rapids or if you or another paddler falls out of the raft.

If you find yourself in the river, stay calm and don't panic. Look to the guide for instruction and remember the self-rescue options that guides provided.

The Arkansas River Outfitters Association (AROA) consists of knowledgeable, experienced and licensed professionals who are dedicated to offering world-class whitewater adventures on the Upper Arkansas River in Colorado. AROA members offer a wide range of Colorado whitewater rafting and kayaking trips for all ages and adrenaline levels, and are truly committed to providing exceptional service on and off the river.

