Arkansas River Outfitters Association Reports Whitewater Season Has Hit Its "Sweet Spot"

"The Arkansas River is one of the most popular rafting rivers in the country because it offers raftable sections for adventurers of every ability and interest," said Bob Hamel, executive director of AROA. "Our members are continuously adjusting their offerings to ensure guests have the best possible experience, whether they are seeking the big waves of the recently reopened Royal Gorge and Numbers sections or the family friendly trips in Bighorn Sheep Canyon and Browns Canyon."

Hamel noted that a cool start to the summer slowed the melting of Colorado's huge snowpack, and the combination of these factors is the reason rafters are enjoying the best season in decades. Flows will continue to be healthy for many weeks with outfitters anticipating a longer than normal season on the river.

The rafting season typically begins in April with melting snow increasing flows that peak in June and then decrease throughout the summer. Flows have consistently been above average for the past month with outfitters anticipating the rafting season to run into September. Rafters are encouraged to check the daily water report on the AROA website.

"Every year we see a stretch where high-water advisories are issued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and AROA members monitor those advisories and do not raft certain sections," he added. "Our top priority is the safety of our guests, and we pay close attention to the river's constant changes in flows."

Hamel stressed it is important for rafters to be smart about whitewater rafting by choosing a trip that matches their capabilities and experience. He strongly recommended they choose a member of the Arkansas River Outfitters Association as these professionals are on the river every day, follow a strict code of ethics and adhere to and often exceed state licensing requirements.

A complete list of AROA members is available at http://arkansasriveroutfitters.org/outfitters/.

The Arkansas River Outfitters Association (AROA) consists of knowledgeable, experienced and licensed professionals who are dedicated to offering world-class whitewater adventures on the Upper Arkansas River in Colorado. AROA members offer a wide range of Colorado whitewater rafting and kayaking trips for all ages and adrenaline levels and are truly committed to providing exceptional service on and off the river.

