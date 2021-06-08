Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship Application Deadline Extended in Wake of Pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the nationwide decline in postsecondary student enrollment, Rhys Branman, MD of Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center has decided to extend the Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship application deadline through Fall of 2021.

Earlier this spring, Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center announced the launch of their inaugural Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship, a $2,500 award which assists first-year medical and nursing students committed to practicing in underserved rural areas of Arkansas.

Dr. Branman is passionate about this cause in his home state. "There is a shortage of primary care practitioners in rural Arkansas, and this problem has been compounded by the pandemic. COVID-19 has not only brought this lack of care to light but also shown how it is worsened by glaring socioeconomic disparities in the region," says Dr. Branman.

The Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship deadline was extended through October 29, 2021 in response to the decline in both undergraduate and graduate enrollment in Arkansas since the beginning of the pandemic.

Estimates from recent U.S. Census Bureau surveys indicate that nearly 10 million adults canceled their plans to take postsecondary courses because of financial constraints related to the pandemic. Experts speculate that the transition to all-virtual classrooms has dampened some students' desire to learn altogether.

"It is my sincere hope that the pandemic has not permanently altered the career ambitions of those who have healthcare in their hearts, those who have an innate passion and natural talent for learning and helping others. This scholarship is intended to reaffirm the dreams of these students by alleviating some of the costs associated with their education and training to allow them to continue their commitment to serving communities in need."

While the national CARES ACT has provided temporary relief to millions of students who receive federal student loans, there are millions of students who rely on private scholarships and microgrant initiatives, such as the award offered by Dr. Branman's Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship.

Dr. Branman speculates how the trickle-down effect of COVID-19 could impact vulnerable student populations, likely limiting their long-term career options and earning potential. As more people lose access to higher education, the country may witness a less-educated workforce, and potentially less economic recovery overall—a stress which is already occurring disproportionately in rural communities.

While the Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship is focused more on student merit than financial need, it stands out from other scholarship programs because of its flexible award terms. Funds from the scholarship can be applied to any costs associated with education, ranging from tuition to supplies, textbooks, computers, transportation, housing, and more. The scholarship also has a very simple application process intended to reduce communication and logistical barriers for its applicants.

According to Dr. Branman, "Our actions today will have a large impact on the status of healthcare in rural Arkansas tomorrow. We have a collective responsibility to contribute to the recovery of these fragile communities, and I am proud to help bring more medical professionals to our region. I believe that together we cannot just get through this pandemic, but come out more resilient."

Eligible degrees for the Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship include: Doctorate (MD, DO, DPM, DDS, DMD, DPM, DMD, OD, PsyD, PharmD, DCM, DS, DPT, DSN, PhD, DNP), Nursing (RN, NP, CNM, CRNA, LPN), Master's (MPH, MM, MMS, MN, MNA, MPharm, MPAS, MSN, MSM), and Physician's Assistant (PA, PAC).

About Dr. Rhys Branman: Dr. Branman is a board-certified cosmetic surgeon in Little Rock, Arkansas, and a member of the Arkansas State Medical Board. Dr. Branman is certified by both the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Maxillofacial Surgery, and serves as a Board Examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Branman is beloved by his patients for his caring bedside manner, surgical skill, and commitment to safety. His practice, Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center, is located at 10809 Executive Center Drive, Searcy Building Suite 100, Little Rock, Arkansas 72211; (501) 227-0707. For more information, visit www.littlerockcosmeticsurgery.com/ .

