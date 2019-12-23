Arkansas State University selects YuJa for Classroom Lecture Capture System and Video Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a partnership with Arkansas State University to provide a campus-wide lecture capture system and video management solution. Following a Request for Proposal (RFP) that described the requirements of deep video management and lecture capture workflows, coupled with supporting gradebook integration with multiple Learning Management Systems, mobile applications support, and initiating tailored training programs for the Neil Griffin College of Business and the School of Nursing, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was selected.

"Our partnership with Arkansas State University demonstrates our ability to support the university's campus-wide video initiatives in a scalable, yet affordable way," said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of YuJa, Inc.

Arkansas State's awarded contract includes enterprise integration with their existing Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS), Single Sign-On (SSO) capability, Video Editing, and comprehensive classroom-based lecture capture.

About Arkansas State University

Founded in 1909, Arkansas State meets the challenges of continuing as a destination university for more than 14,000 students through the combination of world-class research with a long tradition of student-friendly instruction. The second largest university in Arkansas, Arkansas State is a doctoral-level national institution with more than 150 degrees areas of study, including a robust online program, and a diverse student body from across the nation and the world.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

