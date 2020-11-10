Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative Corporation Using CenturionCARES Cloud to Deliver Expanding Member Service and Broadband Offerings

OLDSMAR, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative Corporation (AVECC) was founded in 1937 to deliver reliable, affordable electric service to rural Arkansas and Oklahoma residents. That same commitment has inspired AVECC's system-wide fiber buildout with the creation of WAVE Rural Connect. In order to support their expanded service offerings, AVECC has deployed the CARES Cloud Member Service Platform, an innovative ACD/IVR solution.

The CARES Platform was chosen for its ability to support both Electric and WAVE (Internet/Phone/TV) members through its complete integration into the co-op's network and customer information systems, as well as for its quick, cost-effective cloud deployment. The scalability of the CARES Cloud has allowed AVECC to handle the increase in call volume related to the addition of WAVE. CARES provides enhanced self-service options and improved contact center efficiency for both AVECC and WAVE. CARES also delivers a wealth of data through its advanced reporting function, helping boost agent productivity and quality of service.

According to Brandon Fisher, Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative Corporation's Technology and Communications Manager, "CenturionCARES' culture completely aligns with ours– always willing to do whatever it takes to help their customer succeed."

"We greatly appreciate the opportunity to help enhance the service experience for the members of Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative Corporation," said Kirk Wormington, CenturionCARES President/CEO. "We are committed to helping our valued partners deliver world-class services to their communities for many years to come." This announcement marks the latest in a string of contract awards for the leading innovator of the industry's most advanced Customer Service Communications Platform.

About CenturionCARES, Inc.

Founded in 1981 as a systems integrator, the past two decades have seen CenturionCARES evolve as a sole-source designer and manufacturer of Omni-channel Cloud and Premise based Contact Center Platforms, featuring CARES ACD, CARES IVR and CARES ONS (Predictive Dialer) solutions. CARES platforms integrate any existing back-end systems to maximize investment while enabling the "next step forward" in customer experience and data analytics. CARES is a customer service platform, built with customer service expertise and a goal to make superior service easy to deploy and intuitive to use.

