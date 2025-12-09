Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Confirms CEO Ron Hogan

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center (AVRMC) Board of Directors has announced Ronald Hogan as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 24, 2025. When Hogan joined AVRMC as Interim CEO four months ago, he leveraged his 30 years of healthcare leadership excellence and team-first mentality to strengthen services and stabilize finances. He will continue to drive performance improvement as CEO.

Located in La Junta, Colorado, AVRMC is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital providing high-quality, respectful, and compassionate healthcare services to individuals and families in southeastern Colorado. AVRMC is managed by Community Hospital Corporation (CHC), who led the national search for a permanent CEO.

"We appreciate Ron's initial efforts across several key performance areas, and the Board is confident that we are on a path of continued financial, operational, and clinical improvement," said Joe Pentlicki, AVRMC Board Chair. "Ron's strategic insights and passion for driving performance, collaborating with providers, strengthening the workforce, and engaging the community are well received and will guide our hospital's long-term sustainability."

Hogan shared, "I'm honored to continue to work alongside the AVRMC Board, the senior leadership team, dedicated staff, providers, and community leaders who are so vital to our local healthcare infrastructure. I look forward to supporting the hospital's mission and expanding growth opportunities over the coming years."

Hogan holds an MBA from the University of Louisiana-Monroe, and a BBA in accounting from Delta State University, Cleveland, Mississippi.

About Community Hospital Corporation

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, with the purpose to collaborate with partners and bring innovative solutions to support the vibrancy and accessibility of community healthcare. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. Visit CHC.com.

