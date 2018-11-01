Arke Announces Organizational Change to Enable the Future

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arke, a leading digital transformation consultancy and Platinum Sitecore partner, is strengthening its leadership team and its forward-looking business model with the promotion of Jack Macko to Chief Operating Officer. Macko joined Arke in 2011 as Vice President of Delivery. Macko joined Arke at the same time as the company joined the Sitecore partner program and has been instrumental in Arke's rise to Platinum status and the delivery of numerous award-winning implementations. In this expanded role, Macko will be responsible for all aspects of client services and departments delivering services to clients.

"Jack has proven to be an incredible leader, who maximizes every individual in the company, keeps everyone moving in the right direction, and makes every day enjoyable," commented Eric Stoll, Chief Executive Officer of Arke. "He has proven to be a successful and trusted leader and brings to this position a strong ability for developing people and inspiring teams."

"I am humbled and honored to work with the talented team at Arke. Over the past 7 years, Arke has evolved from a small, "technology first" project shop to a marketing consultancy by steadily expanded our MarTech capabilities with CRM, CMS and demand generation systems while wrapping value-add services around those technologies. Our Arke family team members take on challenging roles, develop valuable competencies, create reusable intellectual property and deliver value to our clients every day.

I'm looking forward to continuing to grow our services and processes…while having a ton of fun along the way."

Macko has extensive background in services delivery and technology organizations that has spanned nearly 30 years. Prior to joining Arke, Macko was a Senior Manager at Accenture, Vice President and General Manager at TRX, Director of Innovation at American Express Global Business Travel, and Travel Technology Executive Consultant at Amadeus. Throughout his career, Macko has created high performance teams focused on delivery excellence and innovation.

About Arke

Arke is an Atlanta-based brand experience consultancy specializing in strategic implementations of marketing technology solutions. Built from our roots in technology and experience design, Arke drives the next generation of experience-focused businesses. By leveraging the right people, processes, marketing technologies, and data, we produce meaningful and measurable results for our customers.

