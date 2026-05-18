Arke Officially Rebrands to MSQ DX: A New Global Era Begins

MSQ Accelerates Capabilities through Centralized Digital Experience Powerhouse

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arke officially rebrands as MSQ DX, marking the next chapter in MSQ's digital evolution and establishing a stronger, more connected foundation for growth in the U.S. market and beyond.

Arke rebrands as MSQ DX, accelerating MSQ's digital evolution across the U.S. and beyond Post this Arke becomes MSQ DX

The transition formally unites MSQ's digital experience agencies — 26 DX, MMT, UDG, and Arke — under a single global brand, integrated leadership structure, and unified market identity. Together, MSQ DX brings more than 600 digital specialists worldwide, delivers over $80 million in annual revenue, and partners with leading brands including Porsche, Bosch, Vodafone, Caesars Entertainment, Equifax, and CFA Institute.

"Becoming MSQ DX represents far more than a name change — it reflects the scale, connected thinking, and specialized expertise that now define our digital offering," said Eric Stoll, CEO of MSQ DX Americas. "For our clients, it means access to a true digital center of excellence in North America, strengthened by seamless global collaboration across strategy, creativity, media, performance marketing, data, and technology. Together, we are uniquely positioned to build AI-powered, insight-led digital experiences that deepen customer connection and drive measurable business impact."

Arke's integration into MSQ DX has already accelerated momentum, contributing to five new business wins in the first quarter across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and travel and hospitality.

"We're thrilled to partner with MSQ DX to modernize our digital presence," said Margaret Brill, Vice President of Marketing at Experimental Aircraft Association. "From the strategic thinking behind the original proposal to the team's collaborative, solutions-oriented approach, MSQ DX has been an exceptional partner. Their ability to connect vision with execution made them stand out, and we're excited about what we're building together."

The rebrand takes effect immediately, reinforcing MSQ DX's position as a global digital experience and technology powerhouse built to help brands create stronger connections, unlock smarter growth, and shape what's next.

About MSQ DX

MSQ DX is the world's first digital impact company. We do one thing: translate digital experiences into commercial impact. Because we believe organizations live or die by their digital experience.

With over 600 experts across the Americas, UK, and Europe, MSQ DX works with complex organizations to design revenue-generating digital products, create experiences that convert and retain, and accelerate transformation through senior-led, AI-enabled delivery. Led by Eric Stoll (Americas), Rebecca Crook (UK), Florian Frey and Mathias Reinhardt (Europe), MSQ DX generates over $80 million in annual revenue.

MSQ DX combines enterprise-scale capability with market speed and the precision to deliver measurable growth, sustained efficiency, and real-world outcomes. Trusted to deliver impact by organizations including Bosch, Caesars Entertainment, CFA Institute, Chick-fil-A, Equifax, Porsche, PwC, Vaillant and Vodafone.

Technology agnostic by design, MSQ DX works with clients to recommend the right platforms and approaches for their specific business needs to drive commercial impact. We work with all leading platforms globally and have hundreds of certified developers. For a full list of technology stacks see www.msqdx.com/us/partnerships.

MSQ DX is part of MSQ, one of the fastest-growing global creative, media and technology groups, with 1,850 people across 24 global offices with hubs in Europe, North America and Asia.

For more information, visit https://www.msqdx.com/us. Connect on LinkedIn here.

About MSQ

MSQ is a global marketing and technology services group helping businesses build commercial momentum. It's one of the world's fastest-growing organizations of its kind, offering flexibility, choice and transparency to clients.

With around 1,900 people working across 24 global offices, MSQ's agencies incorporate 26PMX, Big Spaceship, Elmwood, Forge, Miri Growth, MSQ DX, PRECIOUS, Smarts, Stein, The Gate and Walk-In Media. These are underpinned by dedicated specialist capabilities that super-charge the wider group, such as M3 Labs (global creative production), MSQ Intelligence, MSQ Sport + Entertainment and MSQ/Sustain.

MSQ delivers growth for businesses like Diageo, VodafoneThree, Mars, The AA, Juniper Networks, Zalando and Akzo Nobel. Fusing the right mix of capabilities to unlock momentum, all led by a single, senior partner who orchestrates agile, flexible resources around a brand's needs, underpinned with AI.

Unique to an international, independent group of its scale and reach, a significant portion of the MSQ's team are shareholders in the group. https://www.msqpartners.com/

SOURCE Arke