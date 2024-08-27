ARKEMA OBTAINS MASS BALANCE ISCC PLUS CERTIFICATION FOR ITS SPECIALTY UV/LED/EB CURING RESINS PRODUCTION FACILITY IN CHINA

CARY, N.C., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkema, a leader in specialty materials, has achieved a new milestone in its sustainability journey with ISCC PLUS certification of its Nansha site in China. The Mass Balance* approach enables the Group to launch a new range of bio-attributed UV/LED/EB curable resins in Asia. It will support the development of more sustainable solutions for fast-growing applications in local markets, such as advanced electronics, new energies, green mobility, living comfort and home efficiency.

This certification expands the Sartomer® UV/LED/EB curing resin solutions from renewable and lower carbon footprint origin. It offers a new range of bio-attributed resins, reinforcing the already existing bio segregated offer containing up to 85% biobased content.

"This certification ensures the availability of high-quality bio-attributed products to support our customers and value chain partners in the region in achieving their end-markets, as well as their own sustainability development targets." said Terry Lin, General Manager Sartomer Greater China Global.

The ISCC PLUS certification of Arkema UV/LED/EB curable resins manufacturing site in Nansha (China) following same certification in Villers-Saint-Paul, France (January 2024), is another step towards completing a network of ISCC PLUS certified plants worldwide. It accelerates Arkema's strategy to progressively introduce a complete range of bio-attributed specialty resins and additives, such as high solids, waterborne, UV/LED/EB, and polyester powders.

To learn more about mass balance and other ISCC PLUS certifications announcements from Arkema Coating Solutions: Villers-Saint-Paul (France), Clear Lake (US), Sant Celoni (Spain), Taixing (China), Carling (France)

* Mass Balance: Mass balance chain of custody is designed to track the total amount of the content in scope through the production system and ensure an appropriate allocation of this content to the finished goods based on auditable bookkeeping. Property conservation principle is set to ensure that the total certified output does not exceed its original input and take into account the appropriate conversion losses and production / assembly ratios. "The ISSC+ certification of the whole supply chain guarantees that the origin of the renewable sources meets ISCC+ standards for sustainable feedstocks.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address evergrowing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient, and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials – Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization, and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around € 9.5 billion in 2023 and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

