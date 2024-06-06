Arkieva Delivers End-to-End Supply Chain Planning Optimization Software Solution for Wells Enterprises

Maker of Blue Bunny, Bomb Pop and other popular ice cream and frozen treat brands implements Arkieva to support rapid growth

WILMINGTON, Del., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkieva, an industry-leading supply chain planning software and consultation provider, announces a robust supply chain planning optimization project for Wells Enterprises, the largest family-owned ice cream and frozen treat manufacturer in the United States. Wells chose Arkieva to provide a holistic software solution with the sophistication and scale to handle the company's significant growth and more complex supply chain planning requirements.

"With our continued growth and plans for future innovation, we need a solution that is adept at managing a more complicated product mix, geographic expansion, new distribution centers and additional production lines," says Rick Rowe, Director of Production Planning for Wells Enterprises. "A robust software platform was mandatory, but we also needed someone to fit the software to our business and stay engaged as a long-term partner."

The Arkieva solution handles demand planning, inventory planning, supply planning, scheduling and truckload modeling across all Wells Enterprises business units. Key production planning and management capabilities include flexibility in assigning lines to production schedules for better workload balancing, efficient building and modification of ramp-up curves for new products, and visibility into production capacity up to 16 weeks in the future. Arkieva also enables Wells to enhance profitability by leveraging network-wide insights, such as identifying which plant locations are most cost effective for certain production runs.

"Wells Enterprises is a world-class business and industry leader, with an exceptional growth path ahead. Our role is to take a careful look at their business and provide streamlined, effective technology focused on what matters to them," says Sujit Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Arkieva. "Together, we designed a phased implementation approach that allows our consultative nature to extend beyond just scoping out the right technology – it also includes implementation support, training and ongoing engagement to make sure Wells gets the most out of their technology as their needs evolve."

The solution went live earlier this year, with continued enhancements planned through the life of the system.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet, packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com.

About Arkieva

For more than 30 years, Arkieva has helped global enterprises drive business transformation through improved supply chain processes. The company's demand, inventory, supply and integrated business planning solutions increase growth and profits, and provide the agility and efficiency needed to respond to an ever-changing supply chain environment. Our approach combines strategic consultation, powerful software technologies and iterative implementation to deliver scalable solutions tailored to the complexities of each customer's operations. Arkieva's culture of innovation keeps customers like Amy's Kitchen, Torani Syrups and Lush Retail at the forefront of supply chain planning.

Arkieva is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware USA with offices in Antwerp, Belgium and Mangalore, India. For more information, visit www.arkieva.com.

