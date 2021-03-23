Arkieva Earns the Third Highest Spot for Completeness of Vision Quadrant in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

WILMINGTON, Del., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkieva, a global leader in Integrated Planning and Scheduling software tools for manufacturing companies, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned Arkieva as a "Visionary" in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions. This is the fourth time that Arkieva has been positioned on the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Solutions.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation is based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner defines an S&OP SOD as a software solution that helps to enable a Stage 4 (or possibly higher) maturity S&OP process.

The report evaluated different software vendors on 15 key capabilities and placed Arkieva in the Visionary quadrant.

"When we think about how to make our customers successful, our approach has been to look at multiple horizons. In the short term, solving the biggest business pain points is critical to add value. In the long term, it is about anticipating our customers' needs and building a roadmap on how to get them there.

That long-term approach to customer success and understanding of how to help customers transform their business from, what Gartner defines as Stage 1 maturity to Stage 5 maturity is what makes Arkieva a visionary.

This recognition from Gartner reflects the strength of the partnerships we have developed with our customers and Arkieva's commitment to deliver long-term solutions. We are excited to continue to execute on our vision and push the boundaries that help our customers make planning a competitive advantage," said Dhiran Singh, Executive Vice President at Arkieva.

Digital Supply Chain Planning

At Arkieva, our focus has always been on helping our customers digitize their supply chain planning. As a result, we have focused our priorities on enhancing our demand planning solution with the addition of more advanced analytics, including machine learning. We have also advanced our digital planning through structural enhancement made with our Orbit platform. These improvements have also helped with E2E enterprise planning and E2E multi-enterprise planning, which value the integration of the different planning capabilities across either an enterprise or multi-enterprise supply chain.

All these enhancements have empowered many Arkieva customers to deploy the digital twins of their production facilities allowing for information transfer to the Arkieva Planning systems as-it-happens. We see this as a key competitive advantage that many of our customers are now utilizing. Integrated Planning systems play a big role in this in today's supply chain technology era. Integrated Planning is a core feature that is embedded in the Arkieva Supply Chain Planning Suite. Our investment focus has been on moving from on-premises to full SaaS with our next-generation platform coming later in 2021.

"Arkieva believes that connecting planning and execution plays a big role in the success of today's supply chains," said Sujit Singh. "Our investment focus towards a full SaaS offering will continue for the future and same for our effort to extend the planning solution to support Sales and Operations Execution (S&OE) processes."

Learn More:

Get a Demo

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Arkieva

At Arkieva we believe better planning starts with people. Not technology. So, we provide solutions. Not software. Enabled by your process. Not our specifications. Arkieva is a Full-Suite One-Plan S&OP Solution for synergized supply chain visibility that's powered by your unique business.

With over 18,000 users worldwide using Arkieva in 250 unique applications, the Arkieva One-Plan Supply Chain Planning Software Suite offers an integrated solution for a synergized Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) process.

The Integrated S&OP management features of Arkieva include a Collaborative Demand Manager, Inventory Planner, Inventory Analyzer, Supply Planner (full optimization), Replenishment Planner, S&OP Central, and Finite Scheduler.

Arkieva is used in some of the world's largest corporations, including Driscoll's, Sunsweet Growers, Gates, Nouryon, Linde, Owens Corning, Hexion, Momentive, Advanced Drainage Systems, Continental Foods, SPI Pharma, Cytec, CF Industries, Escalade Sports, Lush, Cardone, Federal-Mogul, Wonderful brands, Lavazza, Samsonite, Amy's Kitchen, and Ontex.

Connect with Arkieva

Arkieva Media Contact

Winfred Amoako, Growth Marketing Lead

[email protected]

(302) 738-9215

SOURCE Arkieva

Related Links

arkieva.com

