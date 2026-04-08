Arkieva Named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries

Arkieva marks 11 consecutive years of recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. We believe this reinforces our position as a trusted, purpose-built supply chain planning solution for process manufacturers.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkieva, a leading provider of supply chain planning (SCP) solutions for process industry manufacturers, today announced it has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries.

This marks Arkieva's 11th consecutive year of inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. We believe this underscores our sustained commitment to delivering specialized, high-impact planning technology for process manufacturers across oil and gas, chemicals, and food and beverage industries.

Recognized Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

"We believe being recognized as a Challenger for the 11th year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to our unwavering focus on delivering measurable value to process manufacturers," said Anand Iyer, Chief Executive Officer at Arkieva. "Our customers operate in some of the most complex, capacity-constrained, and high-material-cost environments in the world. We are purpose-built for their needs, and we feel this recognition reflects the trust they place in our platform every day."

Advancing Innovation with Agent-Driven Workflows and AI

Arkieva continues to invest heavily in the future of supply chain planning. Our unwavering commitment to advancing AI-driven workflows benefit our customers in a myriad of ways. Recent platform enhancements include:

Advanced campaign planning capabilities for optimized production sequencing

Cluster-based demand forecasting for improved accuracy across product families

Sustainability metrics integration to support ESG-aligned planning decisions

GenAI functionality embedded at no additional cost, with expanded use cases on the roadmap

Scenario-driven planning to address supply chain volatility and complexity

"In our opinion, 11 years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant speaks to the consistency of our execution and the depth of our industry expertise," said Chirag Shah, Operating Partner at Banneker Partners. "We are proud of our roots in serving process manufacturers and excited about the innovations we are bringing to market to help our customers navigate an increasingly dynamic supply chain landscape."

Trusted by Process Industry Vendors Globally

Arkieva serves a global customer base of midmarket enterprises primarily concentrated in the oil and gas, chemicals, and food and beverage industries. The company operates across North America, Western Europe, and the Asia/Pacific region, providing 24/7 multilingual technical support from offices spanning three continents.

The Arkieva platform is purpose-built to address the unique challenges of process manufacturers, including:

High-material-cost, capacity-constrained production environments

Complex blending, yield, and campaign planning requirements

Regulatory and compliance-driven supply chain constraints

Multi-tier supplier and procurement complexity

About Arkieva

Arkieva is a supply chain planning software company helping process manufacturers forecast smarter, plan faster and grow profitably. Arkieva delivers AI-powered, modular solutions for demand, inventory, and supply planning. For more than 30 years, companies in chemicals, food & beverage, and CPG have trusted Arkieva to balance complex constraints, reduce risk, and improve efficiency. Known for its flexible, partnership-driven approach, Arkieva combines advanced technology with deep industry expertise to drive measurable results. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware with offices in Belgium and India, Arkieva works with global enterprises to create resilient, future-ready supply chains.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries, Pia Orup Lund, Joe Graham, Buse Aras, Jan Snoeckx, Eva Dawkins, Julia von Massow, 18 March 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

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Media Contact:

Kristan Theile

Director of Marketing, Arkieva

[email protected]

www.arkieva.com

SOURCE Arkieva