ARKK Copenhagen Introduces An Innovative, Lightweight Sneaker Inspired By Copenhagen's Circle Bridge

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For Summer 2018, design-first sneaker company ARKK Copenhagen introduces their lightest, most comfortable sneaker to-date: the Velcalite CM H-X1.

The newest silhouette in ARKK's minimalist sneaker universe, the Velcalite takes creative cues from Copenhagen's convention-defying Circle Bridge. Whether you walk, run, or bike across, the Circle Bridge's intentional zigzag design encourages pedestrians and cyclists to slow down and take a breather.

Designed for all day wearability, the Velcalite is a thoughtful synthesis of sneaker innovation and modern street style. A tactile and breathable Compiled Mesh pattern across the upper—informed by the Circle Bridge's intricate handrail design—and a unique lacing system inspired by the bridge's suspension cable structure—set the form and function of this sneaker. At its foundation is ARKK's custom ultra-lightweight Hover-X1 sole unit—making the Velcalite Summer 2018's most versatile sneaker.

"Copenhagen is a beautiful city, especially in the summertime," explains Kasper Høj Rasmussen, ARKK's Co-founder and Creative Director, "and whether you're exploring the city on a bike, in a canal boat, or by foot, there's always something new and inspiring to discover—even for those of us who live here. The Velcalite is meant to fit this specific kind of adventurous spirit that really comes to life during the long days of the Scandinavian summer."

Versatile, visionary and virtually weightless, the Velcalite CM H-X1 is available in both men's and women's sizes, and is designed for every summer adventure that comes your way.

TECHNICAL SPECS

ARKK Compiled Mesh single layer upper material

No-sew material tongue with rubber ARKK logo

ARKK's Second Generation Hover-X1 Sole Unit

Nylon laces

Available at all ARKK Copenhagen stockists

and the webshop on:

Thursday, May 24, 2018 (10:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM CEST)

Retail:

$130 USD / €120

ARKK Copenhagen designs innovative sneakers that defy the status quo and challenge the perception of what a lifestyle sneaker can be. Rooted in our Scandinavian design heritage, inspired by architecture, and obsessed with details, ARKK sneakers drop four annual collections in over 37 countries worldwide. With a focus on simplicity, precision detailing, and unique materiality, ARKK sneakers are designed to be the functional foundation for today's modern streetwear style.

