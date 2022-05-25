Arklyz Acquires Baltimore, USA Based Retailer - Shoe City & Associated Online Platform - ycmc.com

Arklyz expands its Portfolio with another highly successful Athletic Speciality Footwear & Streetwear Lifestyle Retail Chain – Shoe City & associated Online Business – ycmc.com

ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arklyz, owner of the athletic specialty footwear and lifestyle retailer, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), today announced its acquisition of 70+-year-old highly successful Shoe City , a Baltimore-based sneaker and streetwear lifestyle retail chain together with an online platform – www.ycmc.com.

First Shoe City store the Greenberg's opened. Earl Freedman (L) Israel Freedman (R) The Athlete's Foot, Pooler, GA exterior

Arklyz Group will add the Shoe City banner to the TAF organization with the primary goal for each business to expand and thrive from economies of scale while continuing as leaders in the athletic specialty footwear and lifestyle category. The acquisition will add 40 more store locations with an expanded retail presence in the DMV region to already existing TAF locations while also benefiting from Shoe City's e-commerce platform to help jumpstart TAF's omnichannel strategies. Param Singh, owner and CEO of Arklyz Group has appointed Matthew Lafone, President & General Manager of the Americas , to now oversee both businesses.

One of the major reasons behind the acquisition of Shoe City is TAF and Shoe City's aligned values for a deep local community engagement and commitment to supporting their loyal customers in underserved neighborhoods. In addition, as a retail leader, Arklyz also values Shoe City's rich, local heritage in Maryland where the business started with one location in Baltimore in 1949 to expand to 40 stores in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia (DMV area) and together with an online platform, www.ycmc.com, evolved into becoming a go-to destination for the industry's latest sneaker releases.

"Adding Shoe City and ycmc.com to the portfolio together with TAF strengthens our position as one of the nation's top retail destinations for footwear, apparel, and accessories," said owner and CEO of Arklyz, Param Singh. "I am also confident that having cohesive leadership under Matthew Lafone, will not only make for a seamless transition but enable both TAF and Shoe City to execute effectively on future growth plans."

"From starting with our first retail location in Baltimore, then expanding to 40 more stores over the last 70 years across the DMV with deep local ties in the community, I am glad that Arklyz and The Athlete's Foot, with a very similar approach, are taking over our family business," said Shoe City President, Greg Greenburg. "I want to thank all of our customers and employees for growing our company into the loved brand that it is today. I believe that Arklyz and TAF will help Shoe City and ycmc.com grow further and make them even more community and culture relevant to our local consumers."

Arklyz plans to complete the integration of Shoe City into the group by July 2022. For further information please go to www.arklyz.com and www.theathletesfoot.com

About Shoe City:

From the start in 1949 as a single location in Baltimore, Maryland, Shoe City and www.ycmc.com have evolved to become a go-to destination for the industry's latest sneaker releases and trending apparel. Over the past seven decades, the family business has grown and expanded, now offering 40 retail locations branded as "Shoe City" across DC, Maryland and Virginia.

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain have 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland and in Atlanta, Ga. in the United States.

About Arklyz:

Arklyz is a fast-growing powerhouse in the arena of sports, lifestyle, athleisure and workwear. Arklyz covers a vertically connected set of activities with a special focus on brand management, distribution, retail & e-commerce and manufacturing. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.arklyz.com .

Media Contact:

Cara Zizzo

Talent Resources

[email protected]

702.592.2234

SOURCE Arklyz