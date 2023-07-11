ARKRAY USA, Inc. launches Assure® PT Care PT/INR Monitoring System in partnership with CoaguSense, Inc.

News provided by

ARKRAY, Inc.; ARKRAY USA, Inc.

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKRAY USA, Inc., a leader in diabetes and resident care solutions to long-term care facilities, announced today the launch of Assure PT Care PT/INR Monitoring System, in a strategic partnership with CoaguSense, Inc.

Continue Reading
Assure PT Care Video
Assure PT Care Video

Related Documents

Assure PT Care FAQ
View PDF
Assure PT Care FAQ

ARKRAY USA is the exclusive distributor of Assure PT Care, a point-of-care test that measures the time it takes blood to clot with a patented micromechanical system that produces results similar to the gold-standard WHO tilt-tube method. Results are reported in PT seconds and INR with gold-standard accuracy and precision. Immediate results are essential when monitoring patients on anticoagulation therapy to make the best care decisions possible. The easy-to-use, compact system is wireless, will improve operational efficiency for PT/INR testing, and provides immediate results for timely treatment decisions. Assure PT Care is approved for professional use in a CLIA-waived setting.

Tadashi Inoue, Chief Executive Officer of ARKRAY USA, said, "ARKRAY is committed to offering reliable and cost-effective solutions to our long-term care customers. We are excited to broaden and diversify our product offering with Assure PT Care to continue serving our customers with a brand they know and trust for reliability, quality, and excellent service."  

About ARKRAY USA, Inc.

ARKRAY USA, Inc. is a division of ARKRAY, a global leader in diabetes care with headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. For more than half a century, ARKRAY has pioneered products to ensure that people who have diabetes - and the health professionals who care for them - can better manage the condition. ARKRAY currently does business in more than 80 countries worldwide and is the market leader in diabetes management in the long-term care market in the U.S. The Company has a long history of developing cutting-edge technology, such as the first portable glucose analyzer available in the United States; the first HbA1C analyzer; and the first hand-held blood glucose meter. For more information, visit www.arkrayusa.com.

About CoaguSense, Inc.

Based in Fremont, California, CoaguSense, Inc. was founded in 2008 to bring more accurate and robust anticoagulation monitoring technology to both clinicians and patients. The company's lead product is the Coag-Sense® PT/INR Monitoring System, which incorporates a novel direct micromechanical clot-detection technology. This proprietary technology emulates the World Health Organization (WHO) gold standard tilt-tube method while requiring only a very small blood sample. Direct clot-detection technology provides clinicians with the system reliability they demand. In 2016, CoaguSense was acquired by i-SENS, Inc.—a leader in point-of-care diagnostic technology and manufacturing with headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. Further information about CoaguSense, Inc. can be found at www.coag-sense.com

Assure is a registered trademark of ARKRAY. Coag-Sense is a registered trademark of CoaguSense, Inc.

Contact:    

 Todd Cullen

 ARKRAY USA, Inc.,

 952.646.3203

 [email protected]

SOURCE ARKRAY, Inc.; ARKRAY USA, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.