ARKRAY USA Launches New Oral Wellness System

With a small saliva sample, SiLL-Ha provides an objective measurement of key components of saliva that have been used to show an increased risk to develop caries--tooth decay--and periodontal disease. Using dual reflectance method, SiLL-Ha measures the reactivity on a test strip and provides information that cannot be seen such as presence of bacteria, acidity and inflammatory markers which may indicate an increased risk for caries and gum inflammation.

"ARKRAY is excited to offer this new technology to dental professionals and their patients in the United States," said ARKRAY USA President Jonathan Chapman. "We believe that providing this tool will help dental professionals have meaningful conversations with their patients concerning the importance of oral health."

The compact, lightweight design of SiLL-Ha makes it well-suited for use in busy dental offices. An intuitive touch-screen display is simple and easy to use. Test results are available in less than five minutes and can be printed to discuss with patients or saved to a digital format.

ARKRAY will be demonstrating the SiLL-Ha Oral Wellness System at the California Dental Association annual meeting in Anaheim, California, May 17th through May 19th, in booth number 2347.

ARKRAY USA, Inc. is a division of ARKRAY, a global leader in healthcare technology with headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. For more than half a century, ARKRAY has pioneered products to ensure that people with medical conditions can lead a better and more fulfilling life. ARKRAY currently does business in more than 80 countries worldwide and is the market leader in diabetes management in the long-term care market in the U.S. The Company has a long history of developing cutting edge technology such as the first portable glucose analyzer available in the United States; the first HbA1C analyzer; and the first hand-held blood glucose meter. For more information, visit www.arkrayusa.com.

