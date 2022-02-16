Arkstone Launches Revolutionary MedsMatrix

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkstone Medical Solutions, the leading provider of molecular laboratory infectious disease reporting and proactive antimicrobial stewardship, once again has raised the bar of infectious disease analysis of molecular laboratory results, with the launch of its newest feature- MedsMatrix™.

MedsMatrix

Thousands of healthcare providers already rely on Arsktone's OneChoice report, and it's innovative and informative overreads of laboratory results. The OneChoice decision engine weighs many different factors when analyzing a laboratory result to provide a treatment regimen that efficiently treats the patient, with the fewest antibiotics necessary to successfully cure the disease. This helps avoid unnecessary exposure to medications, reduces the risk of drug toxicity and side effects to the patient, and helps fight the rise of antimicrobial resistance.

While OneChoice weighs dozens of factors when determining the optimal treatment plan, there may be situations where providers have access to additional patient information, such as pre-existing conditions or mitigating factors that affect treatment options. MedsMatrix expands on OneChoice by giving the provider a clear understanding of what different treatment options are, and even some insight into how the OneChoice decision engine came to its conclusions.

Unlike other traditional drug tables or treatment indices, each MedsMatrix is tailormade for the specific lab results and the patient themselves. MedsMatrix factors in critical data like patient allergies and detected resistance genes, and drug guidelines, such as whether the drug is recommended for pediatric patients. All this information is presented using clear, color-coded, and easy to decipher icons. But what really sets MedsMatrix apart is how it is able to differentiate between resistance genes and which organisms they affect. All this information, coupled with the already amazing OneChoice report, enhances the provider's ability to prescribe responsibly when treating infectious diseases.

"With the rising global threat of antimicrobial resistance, a list of antibiotics handed to a healthcare provider that may work for a specific infection is insufficient", says Dr. Ari Frenkel, Arkstone's Chief Science Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist, "Which antibiotic is selected matters, and knowing how to select that antibiotic from a large list of choices can be difficult. The Medtrix is a revolutionary tool Arkstone now provides that can guide clinicians in selecting the most optimal therapy, while taking into consideration antibiotic stewardship".

MedsMatrix is available with every OneChoice report via the online, interactive OneChoice Plus portal. OneChoice Plus can be easily accessed for any report by scanning the included QR code with a mobile device or clicking the link in the report PDF. OneChoice Plus, now with MedsMatrix, expands the power of the already informative OneChoice report. with additional resource material for providers to learn more about the organisms and genes detected, and instant translation into many languages, helping to democratize infectious disease knowledge, keep providers more informed, and enable precision guided medicine for patients.

About Arkstone Medical Solutions: Arkstone is committed to stemming the global spread of antimicrobial resistance and the misuse of antibiotics by marrying advanced artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of infectious disease. Arkstone interprets lab results so that a targeted patient-specific clinical decision can be made with clarity, accuracy, and the latest available evidence-based information. Arkstone also provides antimicrobial stewardship programs to hospitals and nursing homes. Learn more at www.arkstonemedical.com or email [email protected].

Media contact:

Sol Levi

[email protected]

1-833-933-ARK-3

SOURCE Arkstone Medical Solutions