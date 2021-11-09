Arkstone Medical Solutions Announces the Appointment of New Director of Molecular Informatics

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkstone Medical Solutions, the leading provider of proactive antimicrobial stewardship, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Juan Carlos Gómez de la Torre Pretell as their new Director of Molecular Informatics. Dr. Gómez will be an integral part in advancing Arkstone's use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to democratize infectious disease expertise and increase global antibiotic stewardship.

"Dr. Gómez's breadth of experience in clinical pathology, infectious diseases, and molecular diagnostics is an invaluable asset to our team," said Ari Frenkel MD, Chief Science Officer and Co-founder of Arkstone, "He has used Arkstone's OneChoice Report in clinical practice and has seen firsthand how it bridges the gap between advancements in infectious disease diagnostics and healthcare providers' understanding."

Dr. Gómez received his medical degree from the Catholic University of Santa María and interned at the Honorio Delgado Regional Hospital and the Urban Marginal Health Service (SERUMS) at the Peruvian Air Force Hospital in Iquitos. He completed the specialty of Clinical Pathology at the Federico Villarreal National University. He also completed a Master in Molecular Biology at the Faculty of Biological Sciences of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (Dean University of America) and has a second specialty in Infectious and Tropical Disease Medicine. In addition, he has a Master of Business Administration and has successfully completed the Global Clinical Scholars Research Training Program at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Gómez is an experienced university professor in different faculties of medicine and served as head of a laboratory. In 2004 he founded the Peruvian Institute of Molecular Biology (IPBM) while continuing his activities in the Roe Clinical Laboratory as head of Molecular Biology and Medical Director. He is the main author of the textbook Molecular Diagnostics of Infectious Disease, with the latest edition published in July 2016. Dr. Gómez is also currently the medical director of Laboratorios Roe, UHG LATAM's main reference laboratory.

About Arkstone Medical Solutions: Arkstone is committed to stemming the global spread of antimicrobial resistance and the misuse of antibiotics by marrying advanced artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of infectious disease. Arkstone interprets lab results so that a targeted patient-specific clinical decision can be made with clarity, accuracy, and the latest available evidence-based information. Arkstone also provides antimicrobial stewardship programs to hospitals and nursing homes. Learn more at www.arkstonemedical.com or email [email protected].

