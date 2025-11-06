Arkstone's AI Clinical Decision Support Helps Treat Over 1 Million Patients

The milestone underscores Arkstone's leadership in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven infectious disease clinical guidance and its expanding partnerships across the U.S. and around the world.

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkstone, a leader in leveraging "expert-in-the-loop" Machine Learning and AI to provide clinical guidance for infectious diseases and antimicrobial stewardship, has reached a major milestone. The company announced it has now supported healthcare providers in making treatment decisions for over one million patients globally. This achievement was possible by interpreting more than 1.3 million laboratory results from various diagnostic sources, marking a significant step forward in Arkstone's core mission to improve clinical decision-making and fight antimicrobial resistance worldwide.

Antimicrobial Intelligence with Arkstone's OneChoice Report

Arkstone offers the industry's most comprehensive real-world infectious disease clinical decision support system, putting expert guidance directly into the hands of clinicians. Its advanced platform integrates seamlessly with laboratories, interpreting data from both culture-based and PCR/molecular diagnostics. This process transforms raw laboratory data into actionable clinical guidance, which is then delivered at the moment of care via the OneChoice Report.

The company's global reach now includes partner laboratories in all 50 U.S. states and internationally across regions like Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, enabling unprecedented diversity and scale in its data-driven insights. OneChoice Reports have already informed clinical decisions for more than one million patients.

"Crossing the one-million-patient mark is more than a numerical milestone; it represents the individual patient lives touched and guided by our technology," said Ari Frenkel, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer at Arkstone. "Our Antimicrobial Intelligence continues to deliver meaningful insights to providers worldwide, helping ensure responsible antibiotic use and improving outcomes across borders."

Arkstone's OneChoice Report offers comprehensive guidance by analyzing specimens from a wide array of clinical sources. These sources include, but are not limited to, samples from the urinary, respiratory, and central nervous systems, as well as wound, nail, throat, blood, bone, joint, sinus, intra-abdominal, urogenital, and women's health samples.

The report provides critical information for thousands of potential microbial detections (bacterial, viral, or fungal), considering essential patient-specific factors. These factors include age (ranging from neonates to adults), allergies, diagnosis, pregnancy or lactation status, as well as the presence of resistance genes and antimicrobial sensitivities.

"Arkstone's OneChoice report and platform is truly a game changer. Having used it for the last two years, it has not only empowered me to treat my patients more accurately and with greater precision, but has also given me the confidence I need in my clinical decision making," says Dr. Daniel Drew, a family physician in Bonita Springs, FL.

Arkstone's Antimicrobial Stewardship Report assists nursing homes in meeting the antimicrobial stewardship (ASP) requirements of both the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission. Furthermore, it supports alignment with the core elements for ASP compliance set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"As we continue to grow, our mission remains unchanged: to provide clinicians worldwide with the tools they need to make better, faster, and safer treatment decisions," said Dave Gross, Chief Technology Officer of Arkstone. "Each lab report analyzed reinforces our commitment to transforming infectious disease management through innovation and intelligence."

About Arkstone Medical Solutions

Arkstone is a biotechnology company providing clinical decision support powered by ML and AI, helping healthcare providers optimize antimicrobial use. Arkstone's OneChoice Report empowers clinicians to prescribe with precision and confidence, fighting antimicrobial resistance and democratizing infectious disease expertise.

