Arkuda Therapeutics Announces Option and Asset Purchase Agreement

News provided by

Arkuda Therapeutics

07 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

-  Arkuda to grant Janssen option to acquire Arkuda's portfolio of lysosomal function enhancers in exchange for upfront option payment and opportunity for additional milestone payments

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkuda Therapeutics, a biotechnology company applying novel insights at the intersection of lysosomal biology and neuronal health to develop medicines that change the trajectory of neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and Frontotemporal dementia, today announced that it entered into an option and asset purchase agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Janssen), a Johnson & Johnson company, which grants Janssen an exclusive option to purchase Arkuda's portfolio of lysosomal function enhancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arkuda will receive an upfront payment, consisting of an option payment from Janssen and an investment from Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. Janssen obtains the right to acquire Arkuda's portfolio of lysosomal function enhancers for an upfront payment and additional milestone payments.

"We're excited about the profile of ARKD-104 as a novel oral treatment for FTD-GRN, but also for other diseases driven by lysosomal dysfunction, and look forward to advancing ARKD-104 to the clinic in the coming year," said Gerhard Koenig, Ph.D., President and CEO. "This agreement represents an important next step for Arkuda and provides validation of our leading-edge work in neurodegeneration."

About Arkuda Therapeutics

Arkuda Therapeutics is a biotechnology company applying insights into lysosomal biology to drive the development of medicines to change the trajectory of neurodegenerative disease. The company is exploring the therapeutic potential of its lysosomal function enhancers in neurodegenerative diseases where genetic links to dysfunction in progranulin and lysosomal biology have been established, including Frontotemporal Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease. Arkuda is backed by leading investors including Atlas Venture, Cormorant Asset Management, Pfizer Ventures, funds managed by abrdn Inc., Mission BioCapital, and Eli Lilly and Company. To learn more visit www.arkudatx.com.

SOURCE Arkuda Therapeutics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.