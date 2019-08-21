Arlee Home Fashions Signs Licensing Deal with America's Tabletop Leader Lenox Corporation

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox, America's leading tableware, giftware and home entertaining company, announced today a licensing deal with Arlee Home Fashions, Inc. In collaboration with Lenox, Arlee Home Fashions will design and market new table linen, kitchen textile and bath collections set to debut in early 2020.

The collections will be licensed under the Lenox brand name and comprise both kitchen textile and linen products, including table cloths, napkins, place mats, wine holders, tree skirts, decorative pillows, and throw blankets, kitchen towels, pot holders, and aprons. The bath products include bath and hand towels, wash cloths, bath rugs, shower curtains, bath robes, as well as bathroom accessory items. The collection will preview at the April 2020 New York tabletop market and will be offered at department and specialty stores as well as on www.lenox.com.

"We continue to look to develop in the table linen and bath categories and explore exciting new opportunities in the future. Our partnership and licensing effort with Arlee Home Fashions will allow us to leverage our design expertise to expand our product offerings to today's consumer, reinforcing our position as America's leading tabletop and entertaining business," said Mads Ryder, CEO of Lenox Corporation. "Our goal is to set the scene from start to finish for the modern-day consumer by offering additional product categories to complement the tableware and entertaining categories. We are thrilled to partner with an organization like Arlee Home Fashions that shares our beliefs and has a commitment to delivering quality products to consumers."

"We are honored to be entering a licensing agreement and partnership with Lenox an iconic brand that stands for quality," said Nancy Kristoff, EVP of Sales at Arlee Home Fashions. "We look forward to expanding the product classifications to the consumer under this highly regarded tabletop brand."

About Arlee Home Fashions

Arlee Home Fashions is a 45-year-old home textiles manufacturing company of table linens, kitchen textiles, decorative pillows, chair pads, decorative throws and pet products. Arlee has a highly regarded and innovative design team; and an experienced and dedicated sales team specializing in selling to the department stores, specialty stores and clubs.

About Lenox Corporation

Lenox is a leading designer and marketer of dinnerware, flatware, glassware, kitchen and giftware. The Company markets its products under the Lenox, Dansk, and Reed & Barton brands. In addition to its core brands Lenox Corporation manufactures and distributes other brands such as Kate Spade New York, Marchesa by Lenox, Brian Gluckstein by Lenox, Domino by Lenox, and Luca Andrisani by Lenox. Lenox products are sold through department stores, gift and specialty retailers, and general merchandise chains, as well as through the Company's own retail stores and consumer direct channels, including Internet, catalog and mail order. Over its 130-year history, Lenox has been the recipient of numerous design awards, including the Women's Choice Award®, and has the distinction of being the first American dinnerware used at the White House. Lenox is headquartered in Bristol, PA. For more information, please visit the Lenox website: www.lenox.com.

