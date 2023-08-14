Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

14 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) (the "Company," "Arlington," "we," "us" or "our") today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • $6.64 per common share of book value, a 2.6% increase from prior quarter
  • $0.15 per diluted common share of GAAP net income available to common shareholders
  • $0.06 per diluted common share of non-GAAP earnings available for distribution
  • 0.5 to 1 "at risk" leverage ratio as of June 30, 2023
  • Entered into Agreement and Plan of Merger with Ellington Financial Inc. ("Ellington Financial")

Second Quarter Investment Portfolio

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's investment portfolio capital allocation was as follows (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2023


Assets

Invested Capital
Allocation (1)

Invested Capital
Allocation (%)

Leverage (2)

MSR financing receivables

$

195,893

$

195,893


66

%


Credit investments (3)

130,347


33,952


11

%

2.8

Agency MBS (4)

124,267


68,894


23

%

0.8

Total invested capital

$

450,507


298,739


100

%


Cash and other corporate capital, net




7,884






Total investable capital



$

306,623




0.5


(1)

Our investable capital is calculated as the sum of our shareholders' equity capital and long-term unsecured debt. 

(2)

Our leverage is measured as the ratio of the sum of our repurchase agreement financing, net payable or receivable for unsettled securities, net contractual forward purchase or sale price of our TBA commitments and leverage within our MSR financing receivables less our cash and cash equivalents compared to our investable capital.

(3)

Includes our net investment of $2,152 in a VIE with gross assets and liabilities of $2,265 and $113, respectively, that is consolidated for GAAP financial reporting purposes.

(4)

Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") assets include the fair value of the agency MBS which underlie our TBA forward purchase and sale commitments.  In accordance with GAAP, our TBA forward commitments are reflected on the consolidated balance sheets as derivative assets and liabilities at fair value in the financial statement line items "other assets" and "other liabilities".  As of June 30, 2023, the fair value of the underlying agency MBS that underlie our net short position in TBA commitments had a fair value of ($343,236) with a net carrying value of $1,504.

MSR Related Investments

The Company is party to agreements with a licensed, U.S. government sponsored enterprise ("GSE") approved residential mortgage loan servicer that enable the Company to garner the economic return of an investment in a mortgage servicing right ("MSR") purchased by the mortgage servicing counterparty.  The arrangement allows the Company to participate in the economic benefits of investing in an MSR without holding the requisite licenses to purchase or hold MSRs directly.  Under the terms of the arrangement, the Company provides capital to the mortgage servicing counterparty to purchase MSRs directly and the Company, in turn, receives all the economic benefits of the MSRs less a fee payable to the counterparty. At the Company's request, the mortgage servicing counterparty may utilize leverage on the MSRs to which the Company's MSR financing receivables are referenced to finance the purchase of additional MSRs to increase potential returns to the Company.  These transactions are accounted for as financing receivables in the Company's consolidated financial statements. 

The Company's MSR financing receivable investments as of June 30, 2023 are summarized in the tables below (dollars in thousands):

Amortized Cost Basis (1)

Unrealized Gain

Fair Value

$

144,480

$

51,413

$

195,893













(1)

Represents capital investments plus accretion of interest income net of cash distributions.

MSR Financing Receivable Underlying Reference Amounts:






MSRs

Financing

Advances
Receivable

Cash and Other
Net Receivables

Counterparty
Incentive Fee
Accrual

MSR Financing
Receivables

Implicit
Leverage

$

182,751

$



$

3,283

$

9,859

$



$

195,893






























Underlying Reference MSRs:

Holder of Loans

Unpaid Principal
Balance

Weighted-
Average
Note Rate

Weighted-
Average
Servicing Fee

Weighted-
Average
Loan Age

Price

Multiple (1)

Fair Value

Fannie Mae

$

12,093,517


3.09

%

0.25

%

32 months

1.39

%

5.57

$

168,668

Freddie Mac

985,572


3.71

%

0.25

%

28 months

1.43

%

5.72


14,083

Total/weighted-average

$

13,079,089


3.14

%

0.25

%

32 months

1.40

%

5.58

$

182,751


(1)

Calculated as the underlying MSR price divided by the weighted-average servicing fee.

As of June 30, 2023, the mortgage servicing counterparty had no draws outstanding under its credit facility collateralized by the MSRs to which the Company's MSR financing receivables are referenced.  The weighted average yield on the Company's MSR financing receivables was 13.79% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 13.78% for the first quarter of 2023, and the actual weighted-average constant prepayment rate ("CPR") for the MSRs underlying the Company's MSR financing receivables was 5.19% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.44% for the first quarter of 2023.  As of June 30, 2023, the valuation multiple of the MSRs underlying the Company's MSR financing receivables, calculated as the underlying MSR price divided by the weighted-average servicing fee, was 5.58x.

Credit Investments

The Company's credit investments generally include mortgage loans secured by residential or commercial real property or MBS collateralized by residential or commercial mortgage loans or residential solar panel loans ("non-agency" MBS or ABS).  As of June 30, 2023, the Company's credit investment portfolio at fair value was comprised of the following (dollars in thousands):

Market Price

Fair Value (1)

Financing

Invested
Capital (2)

Leverage

AAA rated commercial MBS

$

99.66

$

99,657

$

79,493

$

20,355


3.9

Commercial mortgage loan

100.00


25,992


17,247


8,899


1.9

Business purpose residential MBS (3)

61.85


2,935





2,935



Solar ABS

34.84


1,763





1,763



Total/weighted-average



$

130,347

$

96,740

$

33,952


2.8


(1)

For non-commercial credit investments in securities, includes contractual accrued interest receivable.

(2)

Invested capital includes investment accrued interest receivable and financing accrued interest payable.

(3)

Includes our net investment of $2,152 in a VIE with gross assets and liabilities of $2,265 and $113, respectively, that is consolidated for GAAP financial reporting purposes.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $79.5 million in repurchase agreements outstanding with a weighted average rate of 5.84% and remaining weighted average maturity of 19 days secured by $88.7 million of non-agency MBS at fair value.  As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a $17.2 million repurchase agreement outstanding with a rate of 7.75% and remaining maturity of 115 days secured by a $26.0 million commercial mortgage loan at fair value. 

Agency MBS

The Company's agency MBS consist of residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association ("Fannie Mae") or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac").  As of June 30, 2023, the Company's agency MBS investment portfolio was comprised of the following (dollars in thousands): 

Fair Value

Agency MBS

$

467,503

Net short TBA Position

(343,236)

Total agency MBS investment portfolio

$

124,267

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's specified agency MBS investment portfolio was comprised of the following (dollars in thousands):

Unpaid
Principal
Balance

Net
Unamortized
Purchase
Premiums
(Discounts)

Amortized
Cost Basis

Net Unrealized
Gain (Loss)

Fair Value

Market
Price

Coupon

Weighted
Average
Expected
Remaining
Life

Fannie Mae

$

241,390

$

(4,859)

$

236,531

$

(8,690)

$

227,841

$

94.39


4.13

%

9.7

Freddie Mac

254,421


(2,847)


251,574


(11,912)


239,662


94.20


4.09

%

9.9

Total/weighted-average

$

495,811

$

(7,706)

$

488,105

$

(20,602)

$

467,503

$

94.29


4.11

%

9.8

The Company's weighted average yield on its specified agency MBS was 4.26% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 4.23% for the first quarter of 2023, and the actual weighted-average CPR for the Company's specified agency MBS was 4.58% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.52% for the first quarter of 2023. 

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's net short TBA agency MBS investment portfolio was comprised of the following (dollars in thousands):

Notional Amount:











Net Long (Short)

Implied

Implied

Net Carrying


Position (1)

Cost Basis (2)

Fair Value (3)

Amount (4)

3.0% 30-year MBS sale commitments

$

(67,000)

$

(59,315)

$

(58,944)

$

371

4.0% 30-year MBS purchase commitments

40,000


37,875


37,522


(353)

4.0% 30-year MBS sale commitments

(90,000)


(84,818)


(84,424)


394

4.5% 30-year MBS sale commitments

(247,000)


(238,482)


(237,390)


1,092

Total net long (short) agency TBA positions

$

(364,000)

$

(344,740)

$

(343,236)

$

1,504


(1)

Notional amount represents the unpaid principal balance of the underlying agency MBS.

(2)

Implied cost basis represents the contractual forward price for the underlying agency MBS.

(3)

Implied fair value represents the current fair value of the underlying agency MBS.

(4)

Net carrying amount represents the difference between the implied cost basis and the implied fair value of the underlying agency MBS.  This amount is reflected on the Company's consolidated balance sheets as a component of "other assets" and "other liabilities."

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $403.2 million of repurchase agreements outstanding with a weighted average rate of 5.31% and remaining weighted average maturity of 13 days secured by an aggregate of $423.4 million of agency MBS at fair value.  The Company's weighted average cost of repurchase agreement funding secured by agency MBS was 5.14% during the second quarter of 2023 compared to 4.67% during the first quarter of 2023. 

The Company enters into various hedging transactions to mitigate the interest rate sensitivity of its cost borrowing and the value of its fixed-rate agency MBS and MSR financing receivables.  Under the terms of the Company's interest rate swap agreements, the Company pays or receives interest payments based on a fixed rate and pays or receives variable interest payments based upon the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR").  As of June 30, 2023, the Company's interest swap agreements were comprised of the following (dollars in thousands):



Weighted-average:





Notional 
Amount

Fixed Receive 
(Pay) Rate

Variable (Pay)
Receive Rate

Net (Pay)
Receive Rate

Remaining
Life (Years)

Fair 
Value

Receive-fixed

$

60,000


3.58

%

(5.06)

%

(1.48)

%

4.4

$

(1)

Pay-fixed

25,000


(4.20)

%

5.06

%

0.86

%

1.6


(2)

Total / weighted-average

$

85,000


1.29

%

(2.08)

%

(0.79)

%

3.6

$

(3)

The Company's weighted average net pay rate of its interest rate swap agreements was 0.80% during the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.53% during the first quarter of 2023.  Under GAAP, the Company has not designated these transactions as hedging instruments for financial reporting purposes and, therefore, all gains and losses on its hedging instruments are recorded to line item "investment and derivative gains (losses), net" in the Company's financial statements. 

Other Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

The Company's book value was $6.64 per common share as of June 30, 2023 compared to $6.47 per common share as of March 31, 2023.  Book value per common share is calculated as total equity less the preferred stock liquidation preference divided by common shares outstanding plus vested restricted stock units convertible into common stock less unvested restricted common stock.  The Company's fully diluted book value was $5.77 per common share as of June 30, 2023.  Fully diluted book value per share is calculated as total equity less the preferred stock liquidation preference divided by common shares outstanding, including unvested restricted common stock, plus vested restricted stock units convertible into common stock and performance-based restricted stock units expected to be earned and convertible into common stock upon the previously announced proposed sale of the Company to Ellington Financial. 

The Company's "at risk" leverage ratio was 0.5 to 1 as of June 30, 2023 compared to 0.4 to 1 as of March 31, 2023.  The Company's "at risk" leverage ratio is calculated as the sum of the Company's repurchase agreement financing, net payable or receivable for unsettled securities, net contractual price of TBA purchase and sale commitments and financing embedded in its MSR financing receivables less cash and cash equivalents compared to the Company's investable capital measured as the sum of the Company's shareholders' equity and long-term unsecured debt. 

Additional Information

The Company will make available additional quarterly information for the benefit of its shareholders through a supplemental presentation that will be available at the Company's website, www.arlingtonasset.com.  The presentation will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations section located under the Updates & Events tab of the Company's website. 

About the Company

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) currently invests primarily in mortgage related assets and has elected to be taxed as a REIT.  The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.  For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Statements concerning interest rates, portfolio allocation, financing costs, portfolio hedging, prepayments, dividends, book value, utilization of loss carryforwards, any change in long-term tax structures (including any REIT election), use of equity raise proceeds and any other guidance on present or future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations or current circumstances.  These factors include, but are not limited to, inflation, changes in interest rates, increased costs of borrowing, decreased interest spreads, credit risks underlying the Company's assets, especially related to the Company's mortgage credit investments, changes in political and monetary policies, changes in default rates, changes in prepayment rates and other assumptions underlying our estimates related to our projections of future earnings available for distribution, changes in the Company's returns, changes in the use of the Company's tax benefits, the Company's ability to qualify and maintain qualification as a REIT, changes in the agency MBS asset yield, changes in the Company's monetization of net operating loss carryforwards, changes in the Company's investment strategy, changes in the Company's ability to generate cash earnings and dividends, preservation and utilization of the Company's net operating loss and net capital loss carryforwards, impacts of changes to and changes by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, actions taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the U.S. Treasury, availability of opportunities that meet or exceed the Company's risk adjusted return expectations, ability and willingness to make future dividends, ability to generate sufficient cash through retained earnings to satisfy capital needs, the Company's ability to consummate the proposed plan of merger with Ellington, the uncertainty and economic impact of a resurgence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic or other public health emergencies, and the effect of general economic, political, regulatory and market conditions, including the impact of a potential recessionary environment.  These and other material risks are described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other documents filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which are available from the Company and from the SEC, and you should read and understand these risks when evaluating any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company.  Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial data to follow

ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents (includes $229 and $-0-, respectively,
  from consolidated VIEs)

$

13,249

$

12,833

Restricted cash of consolidated VIEs

12



Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value

467,503


460,984

MSR financing receivables, at fair value

195,893


183,058

Credit investments, at fair value

128,195


130,362

Mortgage loans of consolidated VIEs, at fair value

910


1,344

Deposits

2,421


11,171

Other assets (includes $1,114 and $1,850, respectively, from consolidated VIEs)

9,287


8,252

Total assets

$

817,470

$

808,004

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Repurchase agreements

$

499,900

$

484,348

Secured debt of consolidated VIEs, at fair value

113


160

Long-term unsecured debt

86,611


86,508

Other liabilities (includes $-0- and $-0-, respectively, from consolidated VIEs)

10,834


21,843

Total liabilities

597,458


592,859

Equity:





Preferred stock (liquidation preference of $33,420)

32,821


32,821

Common stock

284


284

Additional paid-in capital

2,025,638


2,024,979

Accumulated deficit

(1,838,731)


(1,842,939)

Total equity

220,012


215,145

Total liabilities and equity

$

817,470

$

808,004

Book value per common share (1)

$

6.64

$

6.47

Book value per diluted common share (1)

$

5.77

$

5.62

Common shares outstanding (in thousands) (2)

28,081


28,081

Diluted common shares outstanding (in thousands) (3)

32,360


32,360







(1) Book value and diluted book value per common share are calculated as total equity less the preferred stock liquidation preference divided by
common shares outstanding and diluted common shares outstanding, respectively.

(2) Represents common shares outstanding plus vested restricted stock units convertible into common stock less shares of unvested restricted
common stock.  The amount of unvested restricted common stock was 828 as of June 30, 2023.  Does not include performance-based units that
are convertible into common stock following both the achievement of performance goals over applicable performance periods and continued
employment.  The number of shares of common stock issuable under outstanding performance-based units can range from zero to 4,457
as of June 30, 2023.

(3) Represents common shares outstanding, including restricted stock, plus vested restricted stock units convertible into common stock and
performance-based units to be earned upon closing of sale to EFC.









June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Assets and liabilities of consolidated VIEs:





Cash and restricted cash

$

241

$


Mortgage loans, at fair value

910


1,344

Other assets

1,114


1,850

Secured debt, at fair value

(113)


(160)

Other liabilities





Net investment in consolidated VIEs

$

2,152

$

3,034

ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

Interest income











MSR financing receivables

$

4,709

$

4,685

$

4,446

$

3,608

Agency mortgage-backed securities

5,040


4,976


4,732


3,631

Credit securities and loans

2,802


2,762


2,932


2,736

Mortgage loans of consolidated VIEs

56


1,398


2,302


2,303

Other

109


179


314


110

Total interest and other income

12,716


14,000


14,726


12,388

Rent revenues from single-family properties







869


2,103

Interest expense











Repurchase agreements

6,604


6,125


5,081


2,863

Long-term debt secured by single-family properties







335


741

Long-term unsecured debt

1,561


1,541


1,516


1,456

Secured debt of consolidated VIEs




681


906


912

Total interest expense

8,165


8,347


7,838


5,972

Single-family property operating expenses







755


1,872

Net operating income

4,551


5,653


7,002


6,647

Investment and derivative gain (loss), net

6,417


(3,851)


1,809


1,235

General and administrative expenses











Compensation and benefits

2,037


2,255


3,200


2,256

Other general and administrative expenses

2,676


1,656


1,267


1,121

Total general and administrative expenses

4,713


3,911


4,467


3,377

Income (loss) before income taxes

6,255


(2,109)


4,344


4,505

Income tax provision (benefit)

1,387


109


(45)


1,074

Net income (loss)

4,868


(2,218)


4,389


3,431

Dividend on preferred stock

(660)


(660)


(660)


(675)

Net income (loss) available (attributable) to
   common stock

$

4,208

$

(2,878)

$

3,729

$

2,756

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.15

$

(0.10)

$

0.13

$

0.10

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.15

$

(0.10)

$

0.13

$

0.10

Weighted average common shares outstanding (in
   thousands)











Basic

28,081


28,004


27,956


28,338

Diluted

28,709


28,004


28,468


28,913

Non-GAAP Earnings Available for Distribution

In addition to the results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP, we also report a non-GAAP financial measure "earnings available for distribution".  We define earnings available for distribution as net income available to common stock determined in accordance with GAAP adjusted for the following items:

  • Plus (less) realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments and derivatives;
  • Plus (less) income tax provision (benefit) for TRS realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments and derivatives
  • Plus TBA dollar roll income (expense)
  • Plus (less) interest rate swap net interest income (expense)
  • Plus depreciation of single-family residential properties
  • Plus stock-based compensation
  • Plus non-recurring general and administrative expenses

Realized and unrealized gains and losses recognized with respect to our mortgage related investments and economic hedging instruments, which are reported in line item "investment and derivative gain (loss), net" of our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, other than TBA dollar roll income and interest rate swap net interest income or expense, are excluded from the computation of earnings available for distribution as such gains on losses are not reflective of the economic interest income earned or interest expense incurred from our interest-bearing financial assets and liabilities during the indicated reporting period.  Because our long-term-focused investment strategy for our mortgage related investment portfolio is to generate a net spread on the leveraged assets while prudently hedging periodic changes in the fair value of those assets attributable to changes in benchmark interest rates, we generally expect the fluctuations in the fair value of our mortgage related investments and economic hedging instruments to largely offset one another over time.  In addition, certain of our investments are held by our TRS which is subject to U.S. federal and state corporate income taxes.  In calculating earnings available for distribution, any income tax provision or benefit associated with gains or losses on our mortgage related investments and economic hedging instruments are also excluded from earnings available for distribution.

TBA dollar roll income (expense) represents the economic equivalent of net interest income (expense) generated from our transactions in non-specified fixed-rate agency MBS, executed through sequential series of forward-settling purchase and sale transactions that are settled on a net basis (known as "dollar roll" transactions). Dollar roll income (expense) is generated (incurred) as a result of delaying, or "rolling," the settlement of a forward-settling purchase (sale) of a TBA agency MBS by entering into an offsetting "spot" sale (purchase) with the same counterparty prior to the settlement date, net settling the "paired-off" positions in cash, and contemporaneously entering another forward-settling purchase (sale) with the same counterparty of a TBA agency MBS of the same essential characteristics for a later settlement date at a price discount relative to the spot sale (purchase). The price discount of the forward-settling purchase (sale) relative to the contemporaneously executed spot sale (purchase) reflects compensation to the seller for the interest income (inclusive of expected prepayments) that, at the time of sale, is expected to be foregone as a result of relinquishing beneficial ownership of the MBS from the settlement date of the spot sale until the settlement date of the forward purchase, net of implied repurchase financing costs. We calculate dollar roll income (expense) as the excess of the spot sale (purchase) price over the forward-settling purchase (sale) price and recognize this amount ratably over the period beginning on the settlement date of the sale (purchase) and ending on the settlement date of the forward purchase (sale). In our consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, TBA agency MBS dollar roll income (expense) is reported as a component of the overall periodic change in the fair value of TBA forward commitments within the line item "investment and derivative gain (loss), net."

We utilize interest rate swap agreements to economically hedge a portion of our exposure to variability in future interest cash flows, attributable to changes in benchmark interest rates, associated with future roll-overs of our short-term repurchase agreement financing arrangements. Accordingly, the net interest income earned or expense incurred (commonly referred to as "net interest carry") from our interest rate swap agreements in combination with repurchase agreement interest expense recognized in accordance with GAAP represents our effective "economic interest expense." In our consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, the net interest income earned or expense incurred from interest rate swap agreements is reported as a component of the overall periodic change in the fair value of derivative instruments within the line item "investment and derivative gain (loss), net."

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) available (attributable) to common stock for the last four fiscal quarters (unaudited, dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended


June 30,
 2023

March 31,
 2023

December 31,
 2022

September 30,
 2022

Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common stock

$

4,208

$

(2,878)

$

3,729

$

2,756

Add (less):











Investment and derivative (gain) loss, net

(6,417)


3,851


(1,809)


(1,235)

Income tax provision (benefit) for TRS investment
  gain (loss)

921


(344)


(344)


406

Depreciation of single-family residential properties







225


632

Stock-based compensation expense

659


757


865


919

Non-recurring corporate transaction expenses (1)

1,757


716






Add back:











TBA dollar roll income (expense)

683


74


(429)


(421)

Interest rate swap net interest (expense) income

(172)


(118)


212


258

Non-GAAP earnings available for distribution

$

1,639

$

2,058

$

2,449

$

3,315

Non-GAAP earnings available for distribution per
  diluted common share

$

0.06

$

0.07

$

0.09

$

0.11

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

28,709


28,478


28,468


28,913


(1)

Non-recurring corporate transaction expenses represent non-recurring legal and professional service fees related to the sale process of the Company and proposed plan of merger with Ellington Financial.

Earnings available for distribution is used by management to evaluate the financial performance of our long-term-focused, net interest spread-based investment strategy and core business activities over periods of time as well as assist with the determination of the appropriate level of periodic dividends to common stockholders. In addition, we believe that earnings available for distribution assists investors in understanding and evaluating the financial performance of our long-term-focused, net interest spread-based investment strategy and core business activities over periods of time as well as its earnings capacity.

A limitation of utilizing this non-GAAP financial measure is that the effect of accounting for all events or transactions in accordance with GAAP does, in fact, reflect the financial results of our business and these effects should not be ignored when evaluating and analyzing our financial results. In addition, our calculation of earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.  Therefore, we believe that earnings available for distribution should be considered as a supplement to, and in conjunction with, net income and comprehensive income determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, there may be differences between earnings available for distribution and taxable income determined in accordance with the Internal Revenue Code.  As a REIT, we are required to distribute at least 90% of our REIT taxable income (subject to certain adjustments) to qualify as a REIT and all of our taxable income in order to not be subject to any U.S. federal or state corporate income taxes. Accordingly, earnings available for distribution may not equal our distribution requirements as a REIT.

SOURCE Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Also from this source

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividends on Preferred Stock

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL AND ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP. ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.